2A High School Girls Swimming: Mark Morris makes a splash at Grays Harbor YMCA

HOQUIAM — A swim meet at the Grays Harbor YMCA fell in favor of the hosts from Aberdeen on Monday but swimmers from the Mark Morris and R.A. Long co-op managed to find success along the way.

Aberdeen took the meet with 124 team points, with Mark Morris finishing with 44 points.

Jolie McGaughan placed first in two events for the Monarchs. McGaughan set the pace in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:26.63, finishing more than seven seconds ahead of Anna Matisons of Aberdeen. Fellow Monarchs Taelynn Tucker and Liliana Rodriguez-Flores finished in fifth and sixth, respectively, with times of 2:58.07 and 3:08.13.

McGaughan also finished first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 31.05, more than a full second ahead of Aberdeen’s Arianna Alavez. Mark Morris’ Anabelle Schellenberg finished in third place with a time of 34:99, and Lara Rechenberg of R.A. Long placed fourth with a time of 35:95.

Emma Anderson of Kalama notched a pair of second place finishes in the meet, finishing the 100-yard butterfly in 1:17.09 and completing the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:22.97. R.A. Long’s Chelsee Jackson finished in fifth in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:21.89.

Mark Morris’ Paige Wirtz finished second in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:13.86.

Wirtz was also in on a third place finish for Mark Morris in the 200-yard medley relay. Wirtz, along with Tucker, Wendy Neil and Harnoor Jandu with a time of 2:23.95.

In the 400-yard freestyle relay Mark Morris finished third. The Monarchs’ team of Jacee Davis, Tucker, Wirtz and McGaughan finished with a time of 5:00.24. Another Mark Morris relay team of Rodriguez-Flores, Isis Burnham, Anabelle Schellenberg and Ciena Jones finished in fourth place with a time of 6:03.52.

Davis earned second place finish for the Monarchs in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 3:00.26.

The Monarchs’ team of Burnham, Schellenberg, Chloe Taitano, and Natalie Collins placed third with a time of 2:33.95.

Tucker earned a fourth place finish for the Monarchs in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:16.18.

There were no new District qualifying times posted by local swimmers in the meet.

The next meet for Mark Morris, R.A. Long and Kalama swimmers who have not yet notched District qualifying times will be the 2A Sub-District championships on Wednesday at Dick Mealy Memorial Pool. Any swimmers who finish at least third in an individual event will move on to the District championships in Shelton on Nov. 4-5.