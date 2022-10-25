2A High School Girls Soccer Roundup: Mark Morris edges Woodland in PK’s

WOODLAND — It took the Monarchs most of the evening to settle the deal but they made sure to secure the bag before getting back on the bus. Trailing 1-0 at the intermission, Mark Morris managed to tie the game up before the end of regulation and then defeated Woodland 4-3 in a penalty kick shootout in a 2A Greater St. Helens League girls soccer showdown.

Over the first 40 minutes it looked like it might be another long night for the Monarchs, but for all the wrong reasons. A goal by Hayley Summers, assisted by Lainey Haden, gave the Beavers a lead halfway through the first half.

But Mark Morris had a plan, and they stuck with it.

“We were able to limit their looks at goal but they scored a nice goal in the first half,” MM coach Gary Bennet said. “We threw a little different look at them in the second half and kept the pressure in their end most of the second half.”

That new look worked like a charm as the Monarchs kept Woodland out of the net for the rest of the match. With possession finally falling in its favor Mark Morris managed to draw even 15 minutes into the second half.

“We finally found the net around the 55th minute with freshman Megan Fugleberg scoring the equalizer,” Bennett said.

The goal by Fugleberg put the momentum over on the Monarchs side of the pitch and inspired play by Amy Broderius, Grace Eaton, Maddie Scudder, Brooklyn Schlecht, and Elle Hendrickson helped the visitors pull the game out down the stretch.

Still, the match wound up tied 1-1 after 80 minutes and referee time. After remaining tied through the overtime period, Mark Morris was finally able to find an advantage in the penalty kick shootout when Elle Hendrickson, Macee Farquhar and Madison Scudder sank their shots.

Mark Morris goalkeeper Amy Broderius sealed the victory when she stopped Woodland's fifth shot from the spot.

Woodland coach Cameron Cox saw plenty to be proud of from his team despite the loss.

Goalkeeper Rylee McCune stopped three shots for Woodland, while Riley Stading and Natalia Oltean earned special accolades from their coach for their efforts.

Woodland (5-11, 3-10 league) was set for a road match at Hockinson on Tuesday.

Mark Morris (3-13, 3-10 league) was set to host Washougal on Tuesday to wrap up their schedule.

Penalty Kick

R.A. Long went to Washougal on Monday and found itself locked in a scoreless draw for the duration of regulation. The Lumberjills managed a 1-0 win in a penalty kick shootout. The Daily News was unsuccessful in attempts to obtain a game report or stats.