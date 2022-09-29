2A High School Girls Soccer Roundup: Chapin's brace helps R.A. Long edge Hockinson

HOCKINSON — R.A. Long took an early lead via two first-half goals from striker Kathryn Chapin and held on to beat Hockinson 3-2 in the 2A Greater St. Helen’s League contest, Thursday.

Kathryn Chapin was able to turn her defender a few times down the Hockinson far sideline which resulted in a few dangerous set pieces.

Chapin converted a penalty kick in the 31st minute after being taken down in the box. Then, in the 35th minute Alice Anderson connected with Chapin on a breakaway with Chapin sliding a shot past the Hawks' goalkeeper to give the Lumberjills a 2-0 lead which they took into halftime.

“The girls did a great job absorbing pressure and staying compact until we had a chance to figure them out," RAL coach Taylor Wallace said. "Once we got the game in front of us, we were able to find lanes and get service up top."

In a much more open second half of play both teams had scoring opportunities. Hockinson tallied a goal in the 61st minute to cut the Lumberjills lead in half, 2-1.

Audrey Zdunich responded by gathering a loose ball in the Hockinson half, dribbling away from defenders and arcing a shot from the edge of the penalty box just over the keeper’s arm to restore R.A. Long’s two-goal advantage in the 72nd minute.

It turned out to be the decisive goal as Hockinson refused to relent. The Hawks again brought the game to within one goal in the 78th minute, but the Jills survived stoppage time unscathed.

R.A. Long (6-2-1, 5-1) returns to the field Tuesday at Hudson’s Bay.

Mark Morris falls to Spuds

RIDGEFIELD — Mark Morris surrendered three first-half goals to Ridgefield en route to a 3-0 defeat in the 2A GSHL girls soccer battle, Thursday.

The speed and attack angles of the Spudders were simply too much for the Monarchs to handle defensively. Ridgefield controlled possession within the Mark Morris half of the pitch most of the first half, generating 16 shots on goal.

Mark Morris goalkeeper Emersyn Thompson delivered a valiant performance in net with 13 saves in the first half alone.

The Monarchs made a few formation adjustments in the second half which kept the deficit in place. Maddie Scudder and Jessa Kloke anchored a Mark Morris backline that was under duress the entire 80 minutes. Amy Broderius had eight saves in the second half for the Monarchs.

Mark Morris (1-7, 1-5) returns to the pitch Tuesday at Washougal.

Woodland falls to Rapids

VANCOUVER — Two second-half goals carried Columbia River past Woodland by a score of 2-0 in their 2A GSHL girls soccer match, Thursday.

After a scoreless first half, Columbia River kept the pressure up, dominating possession in the Beavers half of the field and finally put a shot past Beavers goalkeeper Rylee McCune who finished the game with 20 saves.

Woodland (3-5, 2-4 league) will play a non-league match at Evergreen on Saturday. The Beavers will return to league play on Tuesday when they host Hockinson.