2A High School Girls Soccer: R.A. Long wins thriller over Ridgefield in PK’s

The R.A. Long Lumberjills and Ridgefield Spudders came into their Thursday night matchup tied with Columbia River for first place in the 2A Greater St. Helens League. It was a showdown between powerhouses that lived up to the expectations as it went into overtime in a 1-1 tie before the Jills won in a penalty shoot-out at Longview Memorial Stadium.

Most of the matchup was a defensive battle from both sides. The first half saw the Spudders control the ball in RAL territory for the majority of the time. Their first chance to score came at the 13-minute mark and Victoria Lasch made it pay when she found a hole in the high-left corner to put the visitors up 1-0.

From that point on, neither team had a chance to score due to both defenses showing their strengths and maintaining a solid perimeter. The score stayed in favor of Ridgefield through halftime and well into the second period as the stalemate continued.

“We saw a lot of good stuff from our team, they stayed competitive and were on the front foot for most of the match,” said Ridgefield coach Steven Evans. “We just need to close out games better going forward.”

When the Jills came out of intermission, they brought a renewed intensity with them, but it also saw them lose a few key players. The Lumberjills had to use eight different defenders in the second half due to injuries.

“This match proved to us that even if we go down, or get some injuries — we had two key players go down in the middle of the match — we can still take a playoff or even State competitive match and stay competitive," said RAL coach Taylor Wallace.

It wasn’t until the 62nd minute that R.A. Long was able to net the equalizer. That goal was scored by Kathryn Chapin, an emerging 2A GSHL Player of the Year candidate.

“It showed our desire, we took one early and we didn’t fold," Wallace said.

Both teams stayed scoreless through the next 18 minutes, as well as during two overtime periods. The Lumberjills went on to outscore the Spudders in the shootout 4-3 with Audrey Zdunich, Alice Anderson, Kathryn Chapin, and Madison Fierst all making their penalty kicks count.

The win for R.A. Long breaks a streak of four consecutive losses to the Spudders, including one earlier this season, and gives them full possession of second place in the 2A GSHL heading into another tough matchup where they will play on the road at first-place Columbia River on Tuesday.

The Jills (7-2, 6-1 league) defeated the Rapids 1-0 back on Sept. 15.