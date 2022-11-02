2A High School Girls Soccer: R.A. Long dropped in PK’s by Columbia River at District semis

VANCOUVER — Apparently the Jills are only allowed to fetch a pail of water once per season. After defeating Columbia River for the first time in school history earlier this season R.A. Long was rebuffed when they tried to go to that well again, Tuesday, in the 2A District IV girls soccer semifinals, falling 2-1 in a penalty kick shootout.

The win sent the Rapids on to the District title game and punched their tickets to the state tournament. For the Jills, the loss is but a short tumble down the hill as they will have two more chances to fill their bucket.

After playing to a scoreless tie for the first 40 minutes and well into the second half before the Rapids were able to find an advantage, and even then, it took some impressive boot work in the 73 minute to take a lead. Taking a corner kick from the left side of the field, Peyton Dukes put a bender on a line that arced in front of the mosh pit in front of goal and just over the arms of R.A. Long goalkeeper Kendra Chapin before settling in the net.

That goal did little to diminish the performance of Chapin between the pipes, as she stopped a flurry of attempts midway through the second half and came within inches of posting a clean sheet.

“Kendra was brilliant in goal, notching a dozen saves,” R.A. Long coach Taylor Wallace said. “The defense was a whole team effort. River pushed us through the midfield last time and we knew we had to tighten things up there, so props to the girls for responding.”

Trailing 1-0 with shot time on the clock R.A. Long needed a goal and it needed it fast. That opportunity came on a free kick from about 30 yards out. Instead of firing straight on Alice Anderson faked the power shot and then kicked the ball out wide to Kathryn Chapin on the right wing. As the defense converged Anderson lofted the ball toward the center of the pack just in front of the goal line where it bounced high off of a Rapid defender only for Emily Anderson to fly in and deliver a header to the back of the net for the equalizer.

Turns out that attack was a well-practiced set play that the Jills had in their back pocket to be deployed in case of emergency.

After the end of regulation, and two fruitless overtime periods, the match moved on into penalty kicks. The Lumberjills and Rapids each connected on their first four attempts from the spot. After R.A. Lon’s fifth attempt sailed wide and the difference maker came from Columbia River goalkeeper Alia Rust who drilled her shot home to seal the victory for the hosts.

The win nets Columbia River a State berth and a spot in the District title game against Tumwater. Meanwhile, R.A. Long will look to rebound against Hockinson at Longview Memorial Stadium on Thursday at 6 p.m.

“The desire and the effort was there tonight but we didn’t quite complete the task,” Wallace said. “We’ve done a good job of defending our home this season and we’re confident we can keep that streak going.”

If the Lumberjills lose that game they’ll have one more chance to claim a spot to State in a loser-out game on Saturday.