2A High School Girls Soccer: Mark Morris shuts out Washougal in season finale

After a season that tested their resolve time and time again the Monarchs put their woes behind them on a wet and windy evening.

Tuesday night was one to remember for the Mark Morris seniors as they went out with a victory under their belt after defeating a fifth-place Washougal team on the Northlake Field. The home team celebrated by sliding around in the mud after coming with the 2-0 win.

“It’s been a rocky road, all year long,” said Mark Morris head coach Gary Bennett. “I think we just needed it to rain in order to play our best soccer. Unfortunately, we only have one game.”

As the Monarchs look towards building their program back up, there is some momentum on their side despite graduating seven seniors this year.

“(This win) was huge for next yea. In order to build on the program, we needed to have a win," Bennett said. "We played a very good Washougal team, who we battled against last time. From whistle to whistle it was our best match of the year by far.”

For most of the contest, the Monarchs controlled the ball on the offensive attack. Mark Morris managed eight shots on goal within the first 10 minutes of the match. None of that action mattered much, though, as the teams went to the intermission in a scoreless tie.

It wasn’t until around the 44th minute that the hosts earned a corner kick that saw Junior Macee Farquhar finish it off for the go-ahead goal. From there, the Monarchs never looked back as they continued dominating the possession.

At the 75 minute mark former volleyball player and senior, Brooklyn Schlecht, netted a goal off her left foot.

“This was a big win for our team, and one of our best. We connected everything,” said Schlecht. “For me, this was my first year on the team, and it was amazing to play like that for our last game.”

For the blue and red faithful there’s no happier feeling than seeing the seniors go out with a win.

“They brought leadership and toughness every day,” said Bennett. “They showed the underclassmen how to play, and how to behave on and off the field.”

With the win on their home pitch the season officially comes to a close for Mark Morris with an overall record of 4-13, and a 4-10 mark in 2A GSHL play.