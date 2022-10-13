2A High School Girls Soccer: Chapin's goal gives R.A. Long the edge over Mark Morris

Whenever cross-town rivals from schools that are less than two miles apart square off the matchups are expected to be physical and competitive all the way down. Thursday's matchup between R.A. Long and Mark Morris at Northlake Field proved that theory to be correct.

A penalty kick wound up being the only difference in the rivalry affair, with the R.A. Long being awarded a PK after Lulu Pfaff was tripped up from the backside by a Monarch defender. The Lumberjills turned to Kathryn Chapin to convert the attempt, and that was all the visitors from the other side of the lake needed to take the season series from Mark Morris.

“We came into the game being tired from Columbia River two days ago, and that was an exhausting match," Chapin said. "It looked like we were pretty tired but that one goal made a huge difference."

With the win and their second spot in the league standings the Jills may still look strong and mighty but the truth is they are wounded. And once again, R.A. Long battled through as injuries continue to mount late in the season.

“We had some girls step in for some injuries again this week. They worked hard tonight.” said RAL coach Taylor Wallace. “Pfaff played her position well, found a dangerous spot in the defense, and won us a great PK. Chapin converting the kick was huge, as it gave us the lead.”

Outside of that kick by Chapin at the 38 minute mark, the match was a back and forth contest where the time of possession was split nearly evenly between the two teams. Mark Morris wound up putting the ball in the net in the second half, but the goal called off due to an offsides due to a penalty.

That near-miss was evidence of how close the Monarchs were to drawing even with their all-too-familiar foes.

"It was really tough, it was 1-0, which isn’t a big lead to go off of, but we played hard the rest of the match.” said Chapin, who's sister Kendra managed to keep a clean sheet while tending the R.A. Long goal.

Both teams managed to get up shots on goal in the first half. For the most part, though, the defenses kept the ball out of the danger zones. When it got past, the respective goalkeepers came up with incredible throughout the evening.

For the Monarchs, it was Emersyn Thompson who had a few big saves that kept the match close.

“Emersyn is growing leaps and bounds this year, as a freshman in the goal," said Mark Morris coach Gary Bennett. "The way she has played, we’re happy.”

The Monarchs' coach was proud of his team sticking with their plan of attack throughout the match, even though they didn't get the breaks they were looking for.

“We had a really solid gameplan against them. Obviously wanting to keep Nos. 9 (Alice Anderson) and 11 (Kathryn Chapin) out of the game,” Bennett said of the gameplan. “Unfortunately, we just didn’t get the bounce.”

R.A. Long (8-2 league) will travel to face Washougal on Tuesday, while Mark Morris (2-8 league) will travel to Woodland.

Free Kick

- In other 2A GSHL girls soccer news, Woodland lost 6-0 to Ridgefield.