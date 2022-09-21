2A High School Girls Soccer: Chapin and Anderson brace R.A. Long in 5-0 win over Mark Morris

It’s been said that it doesn’t matter so much how you start but how you finish. Tuesday night it was R.A. Long coach Taylor Wallace reciting the old axiom as he coaxed his team to a 5-0 win over their rivals from Mark Morris beneath a gold glow of an autumnal sunset and the roar of a frenetic crowd at Longview Memorial Stadium.

The Lumberjills came out hot as the sun that cast their long shadows across the pitch, scoring three goals in the first 17 minutes of game time. That blazing start was at least partially powered by the lingering vapors of their historic win over Columbia River last week, which was by all accounts the first time R.A. Long soccer had ever gotten the best of the Rapids.

“Coming off of River’s game we knew we couldn’t stoop down and let our guards down,” said R.A. Long forward Kathryn Chapin. “We had to come out in this game just like we did against River, knowing they were good, so that’s what got us going in the first few minutes.”

Chapin had a foot in two of those opening scores, punching in a penalty kick in the 10th minute and then taking a pass from Alice Anderson in the 17th minute and then introducing the ball to the mesh of the net to put the Lumberjills up 3-0.

In between Chapin’s goals, Alice Anderson got in on the action with a score assisted by Audrey Zdunich in the 15th minute.

“Before the game we talked about the difference between confidence and overconfidence,” R.A. Long coach Taylor Wallace said. “I think we kind of got their heads back on straight after a big win.”

That big win helped to drum up excitement in the halls of Longview’s original high school, and that energy spilled over into the stadium for the rivalry affair. With a noisy student section decked out in colorful vests the Lumberjills put on a show for their newfound shock of fans.

“We try to get everyone to come to our games during school and it gives us satisfaction knowing we were able to get this many people,” Chapin said. “And then also it helps because they’re all cheering for us and it motivates us to play well.”

Wallace believes the outpouring of support for his team had been building up before burbling over Tuesday night. That groundswell was capped by a storming of the field by a student section armed with water bottles that erupted like the Bellagio Fountains as the fans and players converged into one mass of postgame elation near the 50-yard line.

“I think it’s the culture that we are developing at R.A. Long. They are very supportive of one another,” Wallace said. “When you have positivity in a program then you’re going to build positivity. It started with our boys program and we’re kind of like one program — we share everything. So I’m glad they are enjoying it. It’s good to see kids out on something other than a Friday night. Not that I begrudge that one bit.”

After taking their three-goal lead into the intermission the Lumberjills bogged down a bit in the second half. Mark Morris put up the first two shots of the half and the dominance that RAL had displayed early on faded with the daylight.

“I think we dropped it down a gear and I think they noticed and responded,” Wallace said. “They smelled a little bit of blood in the water and took their opportunities, but I think we found it again. We closed out really strong.”

Indeed, the Jills were able to shift gears again before the final whistle, and never did allow Mark Morris to make any meaningful charges at the goal. The Monarchs managed just four shots on goal in the match as RAL goalkeeper Kendra Chapin spent most of the evening directing traffic and enjoying scenery.

“Their strength is our weakness. They’ve got speed up top that we struggled with… When you’re playing behind it’s tough with a team like that. They’re a good squad so kudos to them,” Mark Morris coach Gary Bennett said. “I thought the second half we played a lot better. I thought we tightened it up and did a better job of not letting anyone get behind us but we just could not quite get our offense going.”

That defense broke down in the final five minutes, though, as the Lumberjills tacked on a pair of goals just in time to work the crowd up into a tizzy once more.

After being bulldozed by MM goalkeeper Emersyn Thompson in the box Alice Anderson broke the second half seal by sinking a penalty kick in the 75th minute to earn herself a brace. About three minutes later Zdunich notched a stoppage time goal with a strong boot on a one-on-one opportunity.

“The PK kind of broke our spirits, because we were battling, but we kind of exhaled at that point and we were just done, waiting for the horn,” Bennett said. “My keeper, though, a freshman, Emersyn, these were her first varsity minutes, really, and I thought she played phenomenal. She’s got a bright future for us.”

As the red and black mob celebrated on the pitch Kathryn Chapin reflected on the play of her teammates who set the Lumberjills up for success.

“In literally every single game Emily Anderson and Madi Fierst at center back, they hold our team together,” Chapin said. “And Alice, she assists half of my goals so she’s the key not just to the team’s playing, but my playing too.”

Wallace had several other players who jumped to the forefront of his mind as he pondered who had helped to put his Jills in a position to post a shutout.

“Our back line always does a good job anchoring us, so always props to them,” Wallace began. “Our midfielders, especially our defensive midfielders Gracelyn House and Audrey Zdunich, I think they worked really well with each other today and compressed their space a little bit and did a great job of playing their roles, and they really aren't glamorous roles. We call it ‘The Hole’ for a reason."

R.A. Long (3-2, 2-1 league) will host Washougal on Thursday starting at 6 p.m..

Mark Morris (1-5, 1-2 league) will host Woodland on Thursday at the Northlake Field beginning at 5 p.m.