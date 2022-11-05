2A High School Football: Woodland lets upset slip away against W.F. West

CENTRALIA — The Beavers had all the trappings of an upset and a State berth at their fingertips Friday at Tiger Stadium but wound up unable to finish the deal in a 34-7 loss to W.F. West in their 2A District IV football crossover playoff game.

A swamp of standing water on the artificial turf and wind-driven sideways sheets of rain conspired with the Woodland defense to hold the Bearcats in check in the first half. After surrendering 14 points in the first quarter the Beavers held W.F. West scoreless in the second quarter and managed to take hit the locker room trailing just 14-7 at the intermission.

Gage Brumfield opened up the scoring for the Bearcats on their second possession of the night when he got loose for a 12 yard touchdown run. Later in the quarter Brumfield doubled down, this time toting the ball five yards to put the team from Chehalis up by two scores.

After starting the day bogged down a bit the Beavers offense got it going in the second quarter. A 44 yard pass from quarterback Brett Martynowicz to Landon Utter put Woodland on the Bearcats’ side of the field and foreshadowed what was to come. Several plays later the Beavers went back to the air, with Utter out-jumping his defender to pull down a pass near the five-yard line before tumbling over the goal line for a 37-yard touchdown catch.

“We played tough. We talked about it all week about how we can hang with anybody if we play our game and I think we played our game for a half,” Woodland coach Sean McDonald said.

That air-raid in the rainstorm was only working in fits and starts, though. The rain and wind played no small part in more than a few miscues but the Bearcats’ defensive backs also had a hand or two in keeping Woodland’s offense idling for most of the night.

Martynowicz completed 12 of his 35 pass attempts for 194 yards and a touchdown, but four interceptions wound up being too much to overcome.

Elijah Anderson caught six of those passes 52 yards, and Utter caught those two passes in the second quarter for 83 yards and the touchdown.

“I couldn’t me prouder of my guys. Battling for four quarters and taking the league champions to the half 14-7 was pretty impressive,” McDonald said.

But injuries and turnovers were the downfall of the upstart Woodland team. Linebackers Daeton Lofgren and Mato Gutridge were both forced out of the game for extended periods due to ankle injuries and the Beavers struggled to stop the W.F. West offense in their absence.

“They have some big boys up front and they have some athletes and we did a pretty darn good job hanging with them,” McDonald said.

A 20 point third quarter for the Bearcats wound up providing the rest of the separation down the stretch. Quarterback Gavin Fugate ran in one touchdown from a yard out and then Brumfield showed off his open field speed with a 34 yard punt return for a touchdown.

After W.F. West intercepted another Martynowicz pass in the red zone it chewed up the clock to bring the ball all the way down to the Beavers’ goal line. The Bearcats let Evan Stajduhar finish the drive with a one yard touchdown plunge to cap off the scoring for the night.

W.F. West dominated the run game by outgaining the Beavers 273-11. Fugate led the Bearcats’ attack with 16 carries for 127 yards and a touchdown. Tucker Land added 90 yards on 16 rushes.

Anderson led Woodland’s ground attack with 31 yards on nine carries.

With his first season at the helm of the Beavers wrapped up McDonald was sure to point out the efforts of a senior class that embraced his style of coaching and helped to bring Woodland back to the playoff landscape.

“They’ve had a long four years, a lot of ups and downs,” McDonald said. “To buy in and put on a show for their senior season, I'm really proud of them and we couldn’t have done this without them.”