2A High School Football: R.A. Long's defense more robust in loss at Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD — Despite a valiant effort on both sides of the ball the Lumberjacks fell victim to a two-headed rushing attack by the Spudders, falling 26-6 in a Saturday night special.

The Red and Black faithful have watched this team struggle all season long, but on a cold, dark night they were able to put together their best defensive game to date in the 2A Greater St. Helens League contest.

“We put up one heck of a fight. I keep preaching to the boys - keep swinging, keep swinging," R.A. Long coach Jon Barker said.

Despite the improvements the Jacks woke up Sunday morning still searching for their first win of the season after eight tries.

"We just made some mistakes and had a lack of execution," Barker noted. "We got a good stop at the end of the first half, going into halftime only down 12. We were in it, we missed a couple of shots.”

That defensive stand saw R.A. Long keep Ridgefield out of the end zone even after the Spudders reached the one-yard line. The sound of the halftime horn ultimately let the Jacks off the hook.

Though, the Lumberjacks had put together their best defensive game, they still struggled on offense.

Quarterback Shaun Mize was only able to muster 95 yards. The senior had a few big yardage plays, most notably when he connected on a 30-yard pass to Lonnie Brown Jr. for the Jacks' only touchdown of the evening.

Sammy Hopper led a struggling Jacks run game in a positive direction, leading the rushing attack with seven plays for 34 yards.

After the game Barker had a few words to say about his senior fullback/linebacker who has been missing in action up to this point. In particular, the Jacks head honcho is hoping he'll have some reinforcements in time for rivalry week.

“Sammy came out and finally got eligible, finally got buttoned up," Barker said. "Next week will depend on where he is at. He is a physical presence running with the ball. We’d like to see Jacob Isaacson in there a little bit as well.”

On the other sideline, a Ridgefield team that has proven to be a pass-first offense for the majority of the season instead turned to the rushing attack. Rocco Wright's 16 carries for 124 yards, and Cly Stephens who carried the ball six times for 66 yards, came up big for the Spudders by combining for a total of 190 yards and three touchdowns.

“Ridgefield is a good program. We knew they were going to make some adjustments.”

To that end, the Spudders' shot caller confirmed there was change to the game plan in the final push of the regular season.

“I thought our run game was pretty good. R.A. Long put seven or eight guys in the box. So we had to lean on our pass game a little more in the second half,” said Ridgefield head coach Scott Rice. “Our mentality is that each week is a 1-0 opportunity and we’re looking to capitalize on that the rest of the season with a big game coming against our rival in Woodland next week.”

Ridgefield (4-4,4-2) will travel to Woodland (4-4, 3-3 league) for their cross-county line rivalry matchup on Friday.

Likewise, as the regular season comes to a close Longview's high school football fans are left looking forward to rivalry week at a clash at Memorial Stadium.

RAL (0-8,0-6) will host the cross-town foes from Mark Morris (7-1, 5-1 league) on Friday.