2A High School Football: R.A. Long switches up quarterbacks, fumbles the bag at Franklin Pierce

TACOMA — The rules of American football require both teams to play four quarters. Right now Coach Jon Barker, the Lumberjacks, and the red and black faithful are wishing they only had to play two.

Reason being - the Jacks led 21-16 after two quarters but were toppled by the Franklin-Pierce Cardinals down the stretch, losing 40-21 on the road.

From the beginning of the game, the Jacks looked to be on track to pick up their first win of the season in their second try. The first half was exactly as expected, a back and forth game, with R.A. Long taking the lead into halftime 21-16.

Well, there was one big change to the red and black attack.

In the first half, the Jacks changed their starting Quarterback to Aizik Rothwell, who was off to a great start in the first half with 200 yards and three touchdowns. Rothwell spread the ball around to multiple receivers, but connected with TreMayne Jenkins for two of the Jacks' scores, as well as last week's starting QB turned wide receiver Shaun Mize for the other.

The R.A. Long defense was able to slow the run game of the Cardinals to an extent, only allowing two touchdowns before the half.

As the two teams exited the locker rooms, all signs pointed to a repeat of the nail-biting back and forth, seesaw contest like last season’s matchup that went down as a 21-20 win by the Jacks. However, the Cardinals rushing offense led by an offensive line averaging 250 pounds had other ideas.

In the second half, the Cardinals took command and never looked back. The Franklin-Pierce Cardinals we’re playing in the Power Trips with three dominant running backs all who have different talents. All three were hard to tackle and it wore down the Jacks defense as the hosts rattled off 25 unanswered points to claim victory.

R.A. Long (0-2) will travel to Hudson's Bay for their first league matchup next Friday at Kiggins Bowl. Kickoff for that game will be bumped back an hour from the usual start time to 8 p.m.