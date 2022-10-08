2A High School Football: R.A Long switches gameplan, runs smack dab into Woodland defense

Woodland — The Lumberjacks were hoping to face the Woodland squad that struggled at times against 2B Kalama. That's the same team that looked disjointed in a loss to La Center in and was blown out by Washougal. Instead they got quite the opposite as the meanest team in green and black took command early on and never looked back as it outpaced R.A. Long 52-21.

In fact, for most of the 2A Greater St. Helens League matchup the Jacks were held scoreless by a Woodland defense that has held strong for three straight league wins. In a game that got a little chippy between the lines the Beavers took a 24-0 lead into halftime, and continued to pour on the gas while their evolving offense found another gear.

That lead for the hosts wound up stretching to 38-0 before RAL found its way to the end zone.

“We had some young guys step up, we had two starters out, and still managed to rally and played as a team," said Woodland coach Sean McDonald.

Coming into the game, there was well-founded speculation that sophomore starter Elijah Andersen may get some big carries, and he definitely did in both impact and quantity. His biggest plays came on a 40 yard, 36 yard, and 24 yard touchdown runs, but he totaled 21 carries for 172 yards.

As a team, the Beavers went for 244 yards on the ground. Keaton Northcut had a rush that went for 43 yards, and DJ Riley sprung another carry for 34 yards. Although they only picked up 109 yards through the air, it was a well-balanced air attack that saw Justin Philpot, Drew Burns, Northcut and Landon Utter all make some big plays.

“We’ve been talking about momentum, as we continue to build that each week, growing as a team and a family, we’re continuing to get better," McDonald added. "We were able to control the ball on the defensive side, except for the fourth quarter when we started getting some younger guys in.”

For the Lumberjacks, we saw a bit of the unexpected unfold.

Quarterback Shaun Mize seemed to be off target of his receivers all game long, but the biggest difference was the run game as R.A. Long coach Jon Barker switched to a more balanced gameplan.

“We’re getting hit by the injury bug, it’s just a matter of telling the guys, 'Next man up.' Trying to establish the run a little bit more, but we’ve got to develop the depth at this point.” said Barker.

As a team the Jacks broke away for 130 yards on the ground with TraMayne Jenkins, Jaxson Pleas, Aeybel Millian, and Layne Oberloh all picking up increased carries this week. Mize finished the game with 92 yards on the ground.

Please also came down with an interception in the third quarter.

Just as in weeks past, a majority of the scores and big yardage plays came through the air, with Mize tallying 165 passing yards passing. Koynn Williamdyke had a rushing touchdown early on, but Mize also found him for a 66 yard touchdown pass to end the game.

Jenkins added three receptions for 52 yards. Millian and Azik Rothwell each snared two receptions and Lonnie Brown Jr. caught one pass for 24 yards.

“I have a lot of trust with Shaun, which is why we’re going to try to develop some of that triple option stuff a little more, in order to give him some more options,." Barker said. "Every time we pass he knows that he can tuck it and run as well.”

Near the end of the first half and already trailing 24-0, the Jacks were driving down field, and finally got the ball to within striking distance thanks to a fake punt and pass from Layne Oberloh that went to Lonnie Brown Jr. for 21-yards.

As time expired Oberloh attempted a 50 yard field goal and it looked good off the foot, but it was knocked down by the wind and fell just short.

“He shows up and does his job, never complains, and wants to play defense," Barkers aid of his do-it-all kicker. "We’re going to get him a 50-yarder by the end of the year, so that we can own the record. We think its 47 and he’s had two at 46.”

R.A. Long (0-6) will hsot Washougal next Friday night for homecoming.

Woodland (3-3, 3-0 league) will look to stay undefeated in league play when they take on Hudson’s Bay at Kiggins Bowl on Thursday.