2A High School Football: R.A. Long rallies late but can't keep up with Washougal

There are not many beautiful Friday afternoons and evenings left in the state of Washington this year. Which also means there are not many regular season Friday night football games remaining. On the first Friday where the color disappeared from the sky right around kickoff time the Lumberjacks' homecoming matchup was spoiled by the sixth-ranked team in the state when Washougal piled on for a 64-27 victory.

Before any festivities began, the crowd at Longview Memorial Stadium held a moment of silence for Moises Ramos, who tragically passed away earlier this season. His number jersey number 88 was painted on the 30-yard line for the home crowd to see. There’s a saying used by RAL; Once a Jack, Always a Jack.

With all of the intangibles lining up in favor of the Jacks, and the R.A. Long defense starting the game with an interception on a tip by TraMayne Jenkins that found its way into the hands of Layne Oberloh.

However, R.A. Long was not able to get anything started on their first offensive drive. Washougal, the leaders of the 2A Greater St. Helens playoff race, then found their groove and scored three unanswered touchdowns, before Lonnie Brown Jr exploded with a 96-yard kick return for a touchdown to put the Jacks on the board.

“I saw the hole, and when it opened up I went through,” said Brown Jr. “There was one defender who dove, I thought he was going to tackle me but when he missed, I was thinking touchdown all the way. That got me hyped, I wanted to celebrate with my teammates.”

From there, Washougal and R. A. Long would swap passing touchdowns as both offenses opened it up a bit. First it was Shaun Mize hitting his No. 1 target, TraMayne Jenkins in the back of the end zone. Then it was all Washougal for the rest of the second quarter and well into the third.

As the clock wound down in the third quarter, Mize found Koynn Williamdyke for 68 yards and a touchdown. The Jacks completed the two-point conversion with Mize rolling out the left side. The only team to score in the fourth would come from R.A. Long as Mize found Aeybel Milian through the air for 44 yards and a touchdown.

“Our kids are so resilient, it’s frustrating that the bottom line doesn’t show that,” said Lumberjack coach Jon Barker. “It’s bigger than football right now, we took a moment to pay homage to Moises. It’s trying to teach these guys that in life, you can’t give up. You just have to keep pushing.”

The game plan was to stay balanced, but when the run game wasn’t churning, the coaching staff looked for Mize to be the true ‘Mizician’ that he is. The R.A. Long quarterback completed 12 of his 20 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns.

When the coaches, asked Mize to pass more, the Jacks found success. TraMayne Jenkins finished with four receptions for 61 yards, Koynn Williamdyke hauled in four catches for 95 yards, and Aeybel Milian added three for 44.

“Shaun is a senior, this is knowing who we have, we have weapons this year, and we’ll have some weapons next year,” said Barker. “We have the ability to get there, its just a matter of buying time, and having balance. We couldn’t establish the run tonight, so we went to the air and that’s where we found success at. Trying to become more balanced but it didn’t work out that way.”

On the flip side, the red and black faithful saw a much-improved defense. Although, no team has been able to completely stop Holden Bea of Washougal, who is well on his way to picking up the 2A GSHL Player of the Year award.

The RAL defense was able to read the run a lot better and stop it quicker, only allowing 113 yards to the Panthers. In the passing game, Bea threw for 229 yards and connected with his No. 1 target, Junior Sam Evers, for 104 of those yards.

R.A. Long (0-7, 0-5 league) will head to Ridgefield next Saturday.

Extra Point

The Lumberjacks are still on a mission to help their kicker, Layne Oberloh, top the all-time record for a field goal by a Lumberjack. Oberloh has made several field goals from 46 yards this season and missed on an attempt from 53 yards again the Panthers.