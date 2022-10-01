 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2A Prep Football

2A High School Football: R. A. Long jumps out early, falls short late at Columbia River

R.A. Long Football Jaxon Pleas

R.A. Long's Jaxon Pleas drops a throw at Longview Memorial Stadium on Friday, September 23. The Lumberjacks lost to Hockinson 48-6.

 KATELYN METZGER, THE DAILY NEWS

VANCOUVER — The Lumberjacks started off in the right direction, scoring on their first drive against the Rapids. However, that one touchdown would end up being the only score for R.A. Long as it fell to Columbia River, 28-7 in a 2A Greater St. Helens League gridiron contest.

Once again, the Lumberjacks game plan did not go the way they expected and they will have an uphill battle in order to win a game this season as their schedule only gets harder the rest of the way. However that game plan was not the only thing that didn’t work on Friday — The scoreboard clock didn’t work either.

Earlier this season Mark Morris experienced the same technical issues in a game against the Rapids.

"River continues to have scoreboard issues. It's something you take for granted when it comes to game management," RAL coach Jon Barkers said.

People are also reading…

The time may have been unknown but the Jacks seem to have a grasp on who their starting quarterback will be the rest of the season with Shaun Mize back under center to start the game, and Aizik Rothwell back at wide receiver. However, Rothwell did take over at quarterback late in the game with R.A. Long trailing by multiple scores.

When the Jacks won the toss they elected to defer and wound up sending their kicking team onto the field to get things started. On the first drive by the Rapids the Lumberjacks’ defense came up big when it forced and recovered a fumble.

"Taijon Reagins played well at defensive end," Barker said. "HE caused teh fumble that led to the touchdown drive."

That turnover allowed the R.A. Long offense to work with a short field and strike first to take a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. That lead for the visitors came when Mize connected with Theo Mauricio for a 10-yard touchdown reception.

After starting out the game a perfect 6-for-6 from the pocket with two plays for 10 yards and one for 20, the returns began to slow for the Lumberjacks’ quarterback. In the second quarter Mize threw an interception, which is where the game would start to fall apart for the Jacks.

Mize finished the game with 10 completions on 20 attempts for 100 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He also led the Jacks rushing attack with 20 yards. Jaxon Pleas led R.A. Long's backfield in the first half with 15 rushing yards.

"Offensively (we) started balanced between pass and run, then (we) moved away from that," Barker said

With the air attack mostly grounded, and the ground game spinning its wheels, the Jacks were shutout as the Columbia River run game took over for good.

The Rapids rushed 25 times for 250 yards, with most of that output coming in the second half. Nick Ianello led Columbia River with 103 rushing yards on seven attempts.

The Lumberjacks got a scare when TraMayne Jenkins left with a leg injury. Luckily for the RAL faithful the Jacks’ most punishing player came back later. 

Jenkins finished with three receptions for 30 yards and a couple of big tackles on the defensive side.

"Tra will be okay. Kid is a warrior," Barker said. "He will play until he physically isn't able."

But the injury to Jenkins wasn't the only bad news for the Jacks on the night.

"We got bit by the injury bug pretty bad," Barker said. "Gabe Tootoosis got banged up on the same play. By the end of the game we were down four defensive starters."

Koynn Williamdyke helped to hold things together for the Jacks on defense, providing solid pass coverage and hauling in an interception late in the game.

R.A. Long (0-5, 0-3) will head down south once again to play Woodland next Friday at 7 p.m. The Beavers (3-2, 2-1) have notched wins over Columbia River and Hockinson in consecutive weeks.

