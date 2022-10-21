2A High School Football: Mark Morris wins a wet one over Woodland

As the rain continued to fall, Mark Morris senior quarterback Kellen Desbiens stood on the 10-yard line with the knowledge that he had one play to pull out a win on his Senior Night.

Mark Morris trailed 12-6 with 5:16 to play in the fourth quarter. It had the ball on the Woodland 6-yard line, fourth-and-goal. Rain had tormented play the entire contest and yet the Monarchs were left with one surefire opportunity remaining to tie the score.

Desbiens received the snap in shotgun formation, did a play-action fake with his running back only to drop the ball on the mesh point. When he picked it up, the Beavers’ defenders were bearing down on him, and Desbiens, looking around, spotted receiver Cade Warren free in the back of the end zone. Despite not having a firm grip of the football, Desbiens let go of the pass and Warren hauled it in for the 6-yard score. Mark Morris converted the two-point conversion to take the lead.

Mark Morris would hang on for the victory, beating Woodland 14-12 for its fourth straight win. By doing so, the Monarchs held on to second place in the 2A Greater St. Helens League standings, one game back of Washougal which remained undefeated in league play.

“(The game) was tight,” Desbiens said. “We came out there in the second half a little lackadaisical… We talked to our seniors that we had to work hard, it was our Senior Night… we got the energy, pushed through and got it done.”

On the climactic fourth down play, Desbiens blamed himself for dropping the ball. Fortunately, he was able to pick it up and spot Warren uncovered in the back of the end zone.

“I went to give my play-action fake and me and my running back had a bad mesh,” Desbiens said. “(I) fumbled it and I saw my Senior Night flash before my eyes and I was like, ‘Shoot, I need to do something here.’ I picked it up, I thought I was going to get tackled, I didn’t have any grip of the ball, I just threw it up there. It was a saucer, but he did the job and caught it.”

The two run-heavy offenses were mired in the muck of a rain-soaked field unable to get their ground games untracked in the manner either planned. Bad snaps, fumbles, dropped passes and muffed punt attempts littered offensive play over the 48 minutes of the 2A Greater St. Helens League contest which had playoff implications on the line.

For Woodland, one deplorable possession changed the entire game.

The Beavers took over on the Monarchs’ 39-yard line, up 12-6, with under a minute remaining in the third quarter. If it could cover the 39 yards for another score, the game would likely be over.

Instead, Woodland went backwards. On first down, the Beavers were called for a hold on a running play which cost them 13 yards (taken from the spot of the foul). On second down, Andersen fumbled for a loss of one. On third down, the snap evaded the reach of quarterback Brett Martynowicz who fell on it back at his own 38-yard line. Finally, as it attempted a punt to pin the Monarchs deep inside their own half, the Beavers’ punter couldn’t find secure footing to kick and the Monarchs closed in on him for the block.

When all was said and done, the possession from hell ended with Woodland squandering 41 yards of field position and all of the momentum. The Monarchs would score nine plays later thanks in part to one of Woodland’s five penalties on the day, this one for jumping offsides on fourth-and-3 to give the Monarchs a first down inside the 10-yard line.

“Tonight was a total grit game,” Mark Morris head coach Shawn Perkins said. “The first half we kept shooting ourselves in the foot. Mental mistakes, penalties, guys were slipping and couldn’t get their blocks… Then we settled down in the second half and made some things happen. That was a battle to the very end there.”

For three quarters, it looked like it was Woodland’s game to lose. The Beavers controlled time of possession as they fed sophomore running back Elijah Andersen, now over the 1,000-yard plateau, 29 times and he rushed for 90 yards over the slick, muddy gridiron.

Keaton Northcut put Woodland on top 6-0 at 9:41 in the second quarter on an 8-yard run and Landon Utter scored in the third to give Woodland a 12-6 lead with 2:08 remaining in the third quarter on a 7-yard run.

“I think we played well, (the weather) definitely limited what we could do,” Woodland head coach Sean McDonald said. “We couldn’t throw the ball at all. It took away a lot of our playbook… Up front our d-line played a helluva game.”

The Monarchs continued to win without their no. 1 running back able to do much. Deacon Dietz carried the football two times for 21 yards due to a high ankle injury. In his place, it was again Justus McCann who was tasked with the bulk of the workload in tough conditions created by a constant rain which didn’t let up for four quarters. McCann carried the ball 17 times for 81 yards and a touchdown which came on a 30-yard rush down the far sideline to tie the game 6-6 late in the second quarter.

Mark Morris once again found a way to win, this time sending its seniors off with a memorable finish. With one more game remaining, it has a chance to host a home playoff game by finishing second in the conference.

“It’s amazing. Like I said, we’ve gone through this together, it’s a big senior class and I just want to do something special with them,” Desbiens said of the playoff opportunity. “We started out as a good team and we’ve built something special here.”

Mark Morris (7-1, 5-1 league) closes out its regular season with the civil war showdown against R.A. Long on Friday.

As for Woodland (4-4, 3-3) there’s still a chance for it to secure the fourth seed and its own playoff berth. It needs a win over Ridgefield on Friday.

“There’s still a chance,” McDonald said. “I think it would be a great starting point for a coach taking over the program, I don’t think they’ve been there for five years… It would mean a lot to these seniors.”