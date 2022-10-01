2A High School Football: Mark Morris runs over Hudson's Bay

Deacon Dietz scored three touchdowns in his return from injury to lead Mark Morris to a dominant bounce-back victory over Hudson’s Bay by a score of 50-13 in its homecoming game at Longview Memorial Stadium, Friday night.

The senior playmaker returned to a more regular role as the Monarchs starting tailback one week after having just one carry (that went for a touchdown) in the loss at Washougal. Dietz’s return to the offense was a boon for Mark Morris as tailback ran the ball eight times for 115 yards and two scores. He added one touchdown through the air in the second quarter on a 13-yard pass on fourth down to put the Monarchs up 14-0 over its 2A Greater St. Helen’s League opponent.

Mark Morris head coach Shawn Perkins, who received a plaque honoring his 100 career coaching wins in a pre-game ceremony noted it was important to have the team’s leading rusher back, even if he was still in a limited role.

“He really brought his game tonight,” Perkins said. “You could tell he was running with more confidence.”

Mark Morris used its physical advantage over Hudson’s Bay in size and speed at the skill positions and point of attack to control the line of scrimmage against the Eagles. The Monarchs opened the game with a 13-play, 75-yard scoring drive which culminated in a 19-yard touchdown run by Dietz on fourth-and-7 after a block-in-the-back penalty wiped a previous Dietz run off the scoreboard. The ensuing point-after attempt was blocked, so Mark Morris settled for a 6-0 lead.

After forcing an Eagles punt, the Monarchs took the ball 83 yards for another touchdown with quarterback Kellen Desbiens connecting with Dietz on fourth down again, to put the team up 14-0.

The first half was entirely one-sided in favor of the Monarchs who controlled time of possession, forced four Eagles punts and held them to just 24 total yards.

Desbiens got it going through the air in the second quarter, connecting with 6-foot-2 senior receiver Langston Bartell for a 31-yard touchdown completion which came with 3:17 to play and gave the Monarchs a 29-0 lead.

Bartell and Desbiens connected for another score on the Monarchs’ first possession of the third quarter, this time for 19 yards to cap a nine-play, 57-yard drive and take their lead out to 36-0 with 3:12 remaining in the third quarter.

Bartell finished with four receptions for 84 yards and two scores to pace the Monarchs’ receivers. Mark Morris out-gained Hudson's Bay 414 yards to 117 in total offense.

Up 36-0 late in the third quarter, the Monarchs ran out some of their second and third string players to get some live game repetitions in against a varsity opponent. Hudson’s Bay found the end zone twice over the final 15 minutes as Eagles quarterback Dean Castillo connected with receiver Rafael Bauman on a 59-yard crosser. Bauman caught the ball in the center of the field and then gained the sideline, attempting to out run the Monarchs defensive backs to the end zone before being ushered out of bounds at the 10-yard line.

Castillo scored two plays later on a twp-yard rush. Castillo would score on the team’s next drive, this time on a 17-yard quarterback draw in which he gained the sideline and broke the plane of the goalline by diving for the pylon.

Castillo paid the price on a wicked shot from a Monarchs linebacker. Castillo was able to walk off the field, but he did not return the game. The touchdown cut the Monarchs’ lead to 43-13, but a late score by Rylan Jewell capped the output for Mark Morris and Nate Stephens added a late interception off of the Eagles backup quarterback.

“It was a great team effort… Our D-line really stepped up to the plate tonight, our ‘backers made plays when it mattered,” Perkins said. “We wanted to run the ball… We need to be better at that. Last week we didn’t run the ball as well as we hoped, so we needed to work on it this week and that’s what we focused on. I’m really proud (of) the coaching staff and our players for taking care of business.”

The victory was Mark Morris’ second in league play through five weeks and leaves them in the thick of the 2A GSHL race.

“It’s huge, every league game is big,” Perkins said. “We needed to come back and have some success. We play Ridgefield next week, (we wanted to) build some momentum going into there and move in a positive direction.”

Mark Morris (4-1, 2-1) hosts Ridgefield, Friday.