2A High School Football: Mark Morris falters, sent home by Black Hills

WOODLAND — In a game that not only seemed to be a tale of two halves but also a tale of the fourth quarter, the playoff atmosphere lived up to the hype on Saturday. Unfortunately, for the Mark Morris faithful that dramatic ending left the Monarchs on the wrong side of the story as Black Hills escaped with a 21-20 win in their 2A District IV playoff crossover contest.

In the first half, both teams made their share of mistakes. Mark Morris committed three turnovers in the first half of action, one via an interception, and two via a fumble. The turnovers for the hosts proved costly, as they were held scoreless in the first half in their temporary home away from home.

“We made too many mistakes in the first half,” stated MM coach Shawn Perkins. “We turned the ball over three times, and you just can’t do that in a playoff game.”

Like so many high school football games, the first quarter has been about getting a feel for the contest, and the same was true in this matchup of unfamiliar foes as neither team managed to score in the first quarter. In the second quarter though, the Monarchs saw a scoreless ballgame begin to slip away. By halftime the visiting Wolves, who had to win a three-way tiebreaker to even make the playoffs, were leading 14-0.

After the intermission, though the script would flip and it was all red and blue in the third quarter.

First, Kellen Desbiens connected with Langston Bartell on a 30-yard touchdown pass. Then just three minutes later, the senior quarterback would find Dossen Morrow for a 33-yard touchdown pass to tie the score at 14-14.

That wagging tail of the two middle quarters would set up a winner-take-all fourth quarter.

It was the Monarchs who had the ball at the beginning and the end of the fourth, and they would strike first with a 48-yard touchdown pass from Desbiens to Morrow once more to take the lead. However, Mark Morris failed to convert the two-point conversion and it would wind up being a costly misfire.

With the door to a comeback left cracked open the Wolves kicked it all the way down when they scored on the very next play from scrimmage with a 64-yard pass from Jackson Beck to Tanner Parkinson. An extra point kick put Black Hills ahead for good.

From there the game went into a defensive battle, which was not to the Monarchs' favor.

With 48 seconds left on the clock, Black Hills punted the ball away. That led to Kobe Parlin returning the kick 81 yards down to the 19-yard line. The clock though had only a few ticks left, and with no time outs, Mark Morris was forced to try for a field goal as the clock ran out. With the snap and hold in place the kick sailed just wide to the left, and the Monarchs were left trying to comprehend what had happened.

“All the credit to our kids,” Perkins continued. “They came back in the second half, competed, and played their hearts out. Kobe on that punt return almost had it. It was an unbelievable play by our senior group.”

Justus McCann led the rushing attack for the Monarchs with 121 yards, while Deacon Dietz sprinkled in 42 yards in the first half, but all of the scoring plays came through the air.

The loss brings the Monarchs' season to an end with a record of 8-2. That overall mark is a marked improvement from their 5-7 record in 2021, although Mark Morris did win their crossover game last fall. The two losses this season came against the 2A GSHL champs from Washougal, and those pesky Wolves from Black Hills.

“We’ve got some big holes we’ll have to fill (for next season), though I think our younger guys got enough experience. We got to get into the weight room starting on Monday,” Perkins said with a chuckle.