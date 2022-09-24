2A High School Football: Big plays buckle R.A. Long in loss to Hockinson

It’s never a particularly great thing if your kicker is the star of the show.

Sidekick? Sure. Afterthought? Even better.

But to be the main protagonist in a sad story? That’s just not how any coach wants to draw it up.

Friday night R.A. Long’s kicker, Layne Oberloh, was just about the only Lumberjack to gain any positive traction at all. Using his leg to kick, his feet to run, and his heart to hit even after the outcome was decided in a 48-6 drubbing at the hands of Hockinson in 2A Greater St. Helens League play beneath the bright lights of Longview Memorial Stadium.

In fact, Oberloh put on a kicking clinic for anyone who could afford the cost of admission. The senior drilled a pair of field goals (36 and 46 yards), pinned the Hawks at or inside the ten yards line on three different punts, and put the Hockinson kick returners on their back heel by driving both of his kickoffs all the way back to the goal line.

But it turns out that kicking alone can not save a team, not even in a sport called football.

“The last couple weeks defense has been a struggle for us so we’ve been more aggressive on offense and going for it on fourth down,” R.A. Long coach Jon Barker said. “This week everything pointed to, ‘Let Layne pin them, let’s play defense and then we can score on a short field.’”

That plan looked great on paper. And in practice the Lumberjacks (see: Oberloh) executed at least the first half of the scheme perfectly. It’s just the rest of the gameplan that went awry.

And it went off the rails right from the start.

On the opening kickoff from Hockinson the Lumberjacks mishandled the football and a hard charging kick return team came up with the football deep in R.A. Long territory. Less than 20 seconds later the visitor’s had their first score of the game on a two-yard rushing score from quarterback Jarod Oldham.

That’s the way it went for the Jacks for most of the night.

Take for example the time that a 40 yard Oberloh punt pushed Hockinson back up to the four yard line with 2:30 left in the first half. Trailing just 14-3 at the time it looked like RAL might be able to get a foothold with a big defensive stand. Instead, the Jacks let a slant pass over the middle from Oldham to John Charles on the first play of the drive go for a touchdown that spelled the end of the good times for R.A. Long.

“It changed the whole tenor of the way that we played football,” Barker said. “We took a gamble at free safety and went for the big hit instead of the sure tackle and it went for 96 yards and six points... You live and you learn.”

Johnson had already packed in a two yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter to put Hockinson up 14-0. He would finish the game with 50 rushing yards and 161 receiving yards to go with three touchdowns, five extra points and a 35-yard field goal.

That performance seems like it might disprove the aforementioned theory about kickers and winning football games. But it’s all up to the supporting performances to help turn those fun anecdotes into winning stats.

Against the Hawks and their hurry up offense the Lumberjacks were outgained 399 yards to 214. By far the largest discrepancy came through the air, where Hockinson gained 267 yards on 11 pass attempts, while R.A. Long picked up just 98 yards on 22 throws.

Oberloh drilled his 35-yard field attempt with nine minutes and change remaining in the second quarter to put the Jacks on the scoreboard and cut their deficit to 14-3. That score was set up by a 33-yard circus catch down the sideline by TraMayne Jenkins on a ball from quarterback Shaun Mize that was tipped by the defensive back.

After surrendering the 96-yard score late in the second half R.A. Long went back to the air in an attempt to run a two-minute drill. Instead, a Mize pass over the middle wound up picked off near midfield, and the Hawks struck back again with a 48-yard scoring strike from Oldaham to Charles with less than a minute remaining in the half.

It was precisely the scenario the hosts were supposed to avoid.

“The ones that eat at me are the long plays,” Barker said. “The whole thing is designed to chunk-chunk-chunk-chunk, and those drives where they chunked we either gave up a field goal, got a punt or got a turnover.”

R.A. Long managed to salvage points before the intermission when Oberloh sent a 46-yard field goal attempt sailing through the uprights as time expired. That kick left the Jacks trailing 28-6 as the drill team took the field to spin fire and otherwise distract the red and black faithful for a bit.

When the action returned it was nearly all bad news for the Lumberjacks.

In the third quarter both Carter Cameron and Drew Stockton caught two-yard passes from Oldham touchdowns. In between those catches Charles added a 35 yard field goal to his resume.

Sitting on a 45-6 lead with a minute left in the contest the Hawks switched kickers and let Trevor Holmes attempt a 35-yarder, which he nailed to push the game into running clock territory as salt in the wound.

“We gambled a little bit more,” Barker said of the fruitless second half. “It’s feast and famine. We gambled and got stops and then they started throwing the ball a little bit more.”

It wasn’t all bad for the Jacks on the night. There just wasn't enough butter to spread over the bread.

For all of Oberloh’s exploits it added up to just six points.

“Layne’s great. He played a helluva game on defense, too," Barker said. "It’s a great weapon to have. I mean there’s some years where you go to punt and it’s a 50/50 coin flip every time."

TraMayne Jenkins added 46 rushing yards on four carries for RAL, plus the 33-yard catch in the first half. Mize rushed for 36 yards on seven rushes but connected on just 5-of-22 passes for 98 yards and the interception. Aeybel hauled in three of those passes for 43 yards to lead the Jacks’ receiving corps.

“I’m so proud of them. I mean, we played a helluva first half,” Barker said. “We were just a little disjointed this week... We had a jailbreak that we dropped, and probably five or six passes overall that we dropped that should have been big gains. That’s just stuff we have to clean up.”

R.A. Long (0-4, 0-2 league) will play at Columbia River next Friday.