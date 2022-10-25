2A High School District Boys Golf: Four locals brave the rain, make cut to State

WASHOUGAL — The second verse of the 2A District IV boys golf tournament was much like the first, with true autumnal conditions dictating the style of play at Orchard Hills Golf Course. Likewise, four area golfers held the line against the elements and secured their tickets to the state tournament.

Hunter Huddleston of Woodland was the top finisher in the area with a third place finish. Huddleston shot a 75 on Tuesday to tally a total of 143 in the two-day tournament.

It took extra golf to determine the champion after Von Wasson of Centralia and Noah Larson of Columbia River tied at 141 after 36 holes. Larson shot a 3-under round of 67 to shoot to the top of the leaderboard.

Wasson wound up taking top honors after two playoff holes. The two golfers each notched a par on the first playoff hole before Wasson was able to earn a one shot victory.

The cut for state was set at 171, with a playoff ensuing for the final spot to State.

R.A. Long was able to get a pair of golfers invitations to the big dance with Jack Nickerson finishing with a two-day score of 156 and Riley Coleman finishing on 165.

“It was nice to get both of them through,” RAL coach Jesse Ehrlich said. “Yesterday was wet and cold. Today was cold. We dodged the rain for the most part, but the greens were rough.”

After finishing on the leaderboard in Day 1 with a round of 76, Nickerson fell off ever so slightly to finish in 5th place after shooting an 80 on Tuesday.

“It was good. He had a tough finish but he held it together enough to get on the first page,” said Ehrlich. “We were hoping to get a little bit better round today but conditions were tough.”

Meanwhile Coleman brought a balanced effort to finish on 165, with a score of 82 on Day 2.

“He started out really good today,” Ehrlich said.

After slipping a bit to open the back nine Coleman relied on his short game to hang on down the stretch to finish in 14th place.

“He was getting up and down when he missed,” Ehrlich said.

Mark Morris had one golfer advance with Ian MacArthur firing a 78 on Tuesday to finish on 164. That effort was good for 12th place in the tournament.

Several locals just missed the cut including Mark Morris’ Austin Lindquist (174) and Caleb Stewart (178), along with Jake Sams (179) of Woodland.

The State tournament will be held May 23-24, 2023 at a location that has yet to be determined.