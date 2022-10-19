2A High School Boys Tennis: R.A. Long's Holden and McCoy place 1st in doubles at sub-districts

VANCOUVER — R.A. Long’s top doubles pair of Cavin Holden and Aiden McCoy won the sub-district tournament and earned their way to the next round with four wins over the course of the three day event.

Holden and McCoy, a tandem cobbled together late in the season in order to make a deep postseason run, defeated a Ridgefield tandem in the first round and then dropped the top duo from Fort Vancouver in straight sets. Those wins advanced the Lumberjacks to the semifinals where they dispatched a doubles team from Columbia River by scores of 6-4, 6-4.

Holden and McCoy went on to win the final over the top seeded team of the tournament, Columbia River’s Alex Harris and Cole Benner, by scores of 6-0, 2-6, 6-2.

“They will go into the bi-districts tournament as the No.1 seed with a chance to go to the state tournament in May,” RAL coach Jamal Holden explained. “They gotta win two before they lose two in order to do so.”

Jamison Perkins also played well for the Lumberjacks but wound up just shy of an official ticket to bi-districts.

“(He) will be an alternate if any of the singles guy can’t make the tournament for some reason,” Coach Holden noted.

Meanwhile, Mark Morris junior Marco St. Martin-Shook qualified for the bi-district tournament with a fourth-place finish in the sub-district (2A GSHL) tournament. St. Martin-Shook defeated Fort Vancouver’s Kenny Ta 6-1, 6-0 in the opening round and then advanced to play Tucker Kneipp in the second round where he lost 4-6, 6-2, 4-6.

The loss on Monday left St. Martin-Shook with no option but to win three consecutive loser-out matches to extend his season another week.

That journey began Tuesday with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Hudson’s Bay singles player Chris Terry. He went on to play Hudson’s Bay’s Tanner Koford whom he dispatched in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4. In his final match, St. Martin-Shook defeated Charlie Palmersheim of Columbia River 2-6, 6-3, 6-1 to snag the final spot to the bi-district tournament..

“The match against Charlie was particularly impressive,” Mark Morris head coach Ryan Smith said. “Marco changed tactics between the first and second sets and really did an exceptional job of staying patient and letting the points develop.”

Mark Morris doubles teams of Anthony Roseman and Kenji London, and Ramzi Prewitt and James Forward managed to advance to the second day of competition but were eliminated Monday. .

The bi-district tournament will begin on October 27th.