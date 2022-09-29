 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys Prep Tennis

2A High School Boys Tennis: R.A. Long walks out of Washougal with a win

Tennis ball stock

A tennis ball fails to find a shady spot in between action on a local court.

 Jordan Nailon

WASHOUGAL — The Lumberjacks swept singles play, Wednesday, on the way to a 4-2 win over Washougal in 2A Greater St. Helens League boys tennis action.

R.A. Long dominated the matches they won, particularly on the solo side. Aiden McCoy won his No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-2. Cavin Holden won in the No.2 spot with scores of 6-0, 6-2, and Jake Gabbard took the No 3 singles match 6-2, 6-2.

With the rest of the region getting its first dose of autumn rain the Lumberjacks and Panthers played perhaps their final fair-weather match of the season.

“We were fortunate not to get any rain down there,” RAL coach Jamal Holden said.

A win by R.A. Long’s Nick Pittlsey and Jessy Hyde (6-1, 6-3) over Washougal’s No.3 doubles team of Layne and Luke Livengood put the Jacks over the top for the match.

In No. 1 singles Carson Moses and Eric Nguyen lost 2-6, 5-7, and in No. 2 doubles Jamison Perkins and Khoi Le lost by the same set scores.

R.A. Long will host Columbia River on Friday to determine who will hea0d into the weekend in first place in the 2A GSHL.

