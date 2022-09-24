2A High School Boys Tennis: Mark Morris loses tiebreaker to Fort Vancouver

Mark Morris lost a tight boys tennis match on games, Friday night, to Fort Vancouver after splitting matches 3-3. The tiebreaker fell in favor of the Trappers based on total points scored.

The Monarchs went 1-2 in singles and 2-1 in the doubles matches. Their lone singles win was delivered by Austin Lomax, the Monarchs’ No. 2 singles player, who took down Fort Vancouver’s Antonio Barajas 2-6, 6-3 and 7-6 (7-5). In other singles action, Marco St. Martin-Shook lost in straight sets 6-1, 6-2 to Andrew Walczyk, and James Forward was beat by Chase Wilkerson 6-0, 6-1.

“I was impressed with (Austin’s) consistency and focus, especially late in the match,” Mark Morris head coach Ryan Smith said. “Kenji and Anthony played their best tennis of the season in the first doubles. They really did a nice job of attacking the net and moving.”

On the doubles end, the Mark Morris top pair of Kenji London and Anthony Roseman defeated Gustavo Pinon and Tim Rost 6-1, 6-3. The Monarchs took a loss in their second pairing when Ramzi Prewitt and Cole Larochelle fell to Fernando Rojas and Chris Meza in three sets, 6-3, 2-6, 6-0. Mark Morris earned its third win of the match as Vincent Flint and Coleton Weiss beat Braeden Engler and Jurson Meza 6-4, 6-3.

Mark Morris will return to the courts Wednesday when it hosts Ridgefield.