2A High School Boys Tennis: Mark Morris falls on sets to Ridgefield

Mark Morris’ top two boys singles players won their matches as to help the Monarchs earn a 3-3 split versus Ridgefield, Thursday afternoon, though they lost the match on sets via tiebreaker formula.
Facing Ridgefield’s Nick Harris for the second time this season, Marco St. Martin-Shook avenged his earlier loss by beating Harris in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.
“Marco really stood out,” Mark Morris head coach Ryan Smith said of his No. 1 singles player. “He played some of his best tennis of the year in a rematch with Nick. He was fluid and really hit his ground strokes well.”
The Monarchs no. 2 singles player Austin Lomax took down Tommy Tomillo in three sets, winning the match with a tiebreaker due to waning light. The scores were 7-5, 5-7, 1-0 (10-7). Ridgefield won the third singles match featuring the Monarchs’ Coleton Weiss against Ridgefield’s Connor Williams by scores of 6-4, 6-3.
On the doubles side, the Monarchs went 1-2. The second pair of Ramzi Prewitt and James Forward took down Chase Cook and Ben Neil 6-4, 6-2.
The Monarchs’ top doubles team of Kenji London and Anthony Roseman, however, fell to the Ridgefield team of Brady Winter and Shawn Tullis 7-5, 6-1. And in the third grouping, Ridgefield’s Brody Wolski and Marain Reed beat Noah Jensen and Vincent Flint 6-0, 6-1.
Mark Morris was set to return to the court Friday against Hudson’s Bay.