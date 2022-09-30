 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
2A Boys Prep Tennis

2A High School Boys Tennis: Mark Morris falls on sets to Ridgefield

  • 0
Tennis ball stock

A tennis ball fails to find a shady spot in between action on a local court.

 Jordan Nailon

Mark Morris’ top two boys singles players won their matches as to help the Monarchs earn a 3-3 split versus Ridgefield, Thursday afternoon, though they lost the match on sets via tiebreaker formula.

Facing Ridgefield’s Nick Harris for the second time this season, Marco St. Martin-Shook avenged his earlier loss by beating Harris in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.

“Marco really stood out,” Mark Morris head coach Ryan Smith said of his No. 1 singles player. “He played some of his best tennis of the year in a rematch with Nick. He was fluid and really hit his ground strokes well.”

The Monarchs no. 2 singles player Austin Lomax took down Tommy Tomillo in three sets, winning the match with a tiebreaker due to waning light. The scores were 7-5, 5-7, 1-0 (10-7). Ridgefield won the third singles match featuring the Monarchs’ Coleton Weiss against Ridgefield’s Connor Williams by scores of 6-4, 6-3.

People are also reading…

On the doubles side, the Monarchs went 1-2. The second pair of Ramzi Prewitt and James Forward took down Chase Cook and Ben Neil 6-4, 6-2.

The Monarchs’ top doubles team of Kenji London and Anthony Roseman, however, fell to the Ridgefield team of Brady Winter and Shawn Tullis 7-5, 6-1. And in the third grouping, Ridgefield’s Brody Wolski and Marain Reed beat Noah Jensen and Vincent Flint 6-0, 6-1.

Mark Morris was set to return to the court Friday against Hudson’s Bay.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High School Volleyball: Kalama head coach Jeni O'Neil set to resign at end of season

High School Volleyball: Kalama head coach Jeni O'Neil set to resign at end of season

Kalama head coach Jeni O’Neil is calling it a career. The 15-year head coach of the Chinooks volleyball squad announced the 2022 season will be her last coaching Kalama volleyball.

O’Neil has been a stalwart leader and constant winner at Kalama. She  delivered eight league titles, seven district titles and a 2016 State title over the course of her 15-year run.

Growing Games: Pickleball takes root in Longview, young and old lobby for more courts

Growing Games: Pickleball takes root in Longview, young and old lobby for more courts

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the United States two years running. Now at 4.8 million players nationwide according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, a growth of 40 percent over the last two years. Here in Longview, 96 people are members of the Longview Pickleball Club which needs more infrastructure to meet the growing demand.

Watch Now: Related Video

Denmark unveils protests shirts for World Cup in Qatar

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News