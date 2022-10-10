2A High School Boys Tennis: Mark Morris can’t close out at Fort Vancouver

VANCOUVER — It was an afternoon of near-misses for the Monarchs, Monday, in a 2-4 loss at Fort Vancouver in 2A boys tennis play.

In No. 3 singles James Forward defeated Kenny Ta 7-5, 6-4.

“James did a nice job moving over to third singles,” Mark Morris coach Ryan Smith said. “He played some of his most consistent tennis against a quality No. 3 from Fort.”

The Monarchs picked up another win in No. 1 doubles where Kenji London and Anthony Roseman defeated Antonio Barajas and Michael Diaz in a marathon by scores of 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

“Kenji and Anthony did a really nice job of resetting after a tough second set,” Smith said. “They were aggressive at the net and both got the ball really well from the baseline.”

The match was the final regular season contest for the Monarchs and despite a series of competitive games it was no storybook ending.

In the top singles matchup Marco St. Martin-Shook of Mark Morris lst to Andrew Malczyk 6-2, 6-0. In second singles action Austin Lomax fell to Chase Wilkerson 6-1, 6-0.

In doubles action the Monarchs suffered losses in the No.2 and No.3 slots. Ramzi Prewitt and Vincent Flint lost a long distance affair to Chris Meza and Fernando Rojas (6-4, 4-6, 3-6), and Coleson Weiss and Cole Larochelle lost to Tim Rost (4-6, 5-7).

Mark Morris (2-4) will begin sub-district tournament play on Friday with single elimination play-in matches. The double elimination portion of the tournament will take place next Monday and Tuesday at Club Green Meadows in Vancouver.