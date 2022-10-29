2A High School Boys Tennis: Holden and McCoy capture District doubles crown

VANCOUVER — For the second time in as many weeks R.A. Long’s Cavin Holden and Aiden McCoy made all the right moves and took down Columbia River top doubles team. This time around the win earned the Lumberjacks a trophy as they claimed the doubles District championship at Club Green Meadows.

In the title match Holden and McCoy took out Alex Harris and Cole Benner by scores of 6-1, 6-1.

After some choice words were exchanged following their previous meeting the R.A. Long duo arrived extra motivated to drop the Rapids in consecutive weeks.

“I could tell that Cavin and Aiden were focused and ready on the van ride down to the facility,” RAL coach Jamal Holden said. “Usually they would be singing along with songs on the radio but today it was different. They were locked in ready to go make a statement.”

With their eyes set on the championship it took the Lumberjacks some time to find their feet in the early going.

“In the first round yesterday Cavin and Aiden didn’t play well but won both rounds,” Coach Holden said.

That effort was enough to beat Sam Mittge and Christian Patna by scores of 6-1, 6-1.

The semifinals presented an even greater challenge for the RAL duo. Holden and McCoy defeated the No. 2 seed from the Evergreen Conference 6-0, 2-6, 6-4 to set up the rematch with Columbia River.

“I gave them a little pep talk before the match and told them to make sure they’re not standing still and they’re moving their feet. Have fun and stay locked in to each point, and they did just that,” Coach Holden said. “I’m very proud of them and I’m happy that as seniors they get to experience competing at State in May.”