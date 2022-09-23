 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
2A Prep Boys Golf Roundup

2A High School Boys Golf Roundup: Nickerson leads R.A. Long past Hudson's Bay

  • 0
Jay Nickerson R.A. Long golf

R.A. Long senior Jay Nickerson tees off on the second hole during  Wednesday's jamboree event held at Mint Valley Golf Course. He and teammate Riley Coleman finished first in the match play event with a 2-under round of 33 over nine holes.

 Anthony Dion

Lumberjack senior Jay Nickerson shot a 3-over par round of 38 to lead R.A. Long to a 184-218 team win over Hudson’s Bay and Fort Vancouver at Mint Valley Golf Course on Thursday.

Riley Coleman finished with a round of 40 for R.A. Long to help hammer down the win. Chanz Flores paced the Hudson’s Bay and Fort Vancouver contingent with a round of 51.

The two teams had to deal with a persistently breezy day on the course which made scoring conditions tougher than usual.

Julian Claypool (49) and Kian White (57) rounded out the Lumberjacks varsity.

R.A. Long will host Mark Morris at Mint Valley on Thursday.

Woodland falls to Columbia River

PORTLAND — Dane Huddleston was one shot off the pace Thursday at Heron Lakes Greenback Golf Course as Woodland fell 149-174 to Columbia River in boys golf play. 

People are also reading…

Jack Kendrick carded a stellar 4-under round of 32 to lead Columbia River to the victory over the Beavers. Kendrick birdied both par-fives on the front nine and holed out for an eagle on the par-four fourth hole. He had just one bogey on his card which came on his final hole. 

Kendrick's round was good enough to edge Woodland’s top golfer, Huddleston, by one stroke with the lead Beaver finishing on 33.

Huddleston opened with pars on holes one and two before three consecutive birdies on holes three, four and five, and finished with a bogey-free round.

Woodland’s Trent Blatnic posted the Beavers second best round with a 44. Keaton Stansberry (47) and Jake Sams (50) rounded out the varsity side in the loss.

Woodland returns to the course Tuesday when it hosts Ridgefield at Lewis River Golf Course.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High School Cross Country: Runners unite at Jack n' Jill Invite

High School Cross Country: Runners unite at Jack n' Jill Invite

R.A. Long senior Kailey Beaudoin won the girls' varsity race with a time of 20:51.0 in the 5,000-meter Jack and Jill cross country invite held at Lake Sacajawea, Saturday morning. On the boys side, Timothy Bradshaw ran away from the field with an impressive time of 16:54.9. La Center won the boys team event with 61 points and Woodland won the girls portion, finishing one point better than hosts R.A. Long.

High School Volleyball: Mark Morris makes quick work of Woodland

High School Volleyball: Mark Morris makes quick work of Woodland

A trio of seniors carried the Monarchs in the dominant three-set win over Woodland, Tuesday evening. Hallie Watson had a 100 percent game passing off the serve/receive stage of play, Kendall Blondin had a game-high 17 assists and libero Madi Noel led with 14 digs. The Monarchs won by scores of 25-8, 25-10, 25-6.

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer to team up with old rival Rafael Nadal for final match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News