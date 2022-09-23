2A High School Boys Golf Roundup: Nickerson leads R.A. Long past Hudson's Bay

Lumberjack senior Jay Nickerson shot a 3-over par round of 38 to lead R.A. Long to a 184-218 team win over Hudson’s Bay and Fort Vancouver at Mint Valley Golf Course on Thursday.

Riley Coleman finished with a round of 40 for R.A. Long to help hammer down the win. Chanz Flores paced the Hudson’s Bay and Fort Vancouver contingent with a round of 51.

The two teams had to deal with a persistently breezy day on the course which made scoring conditions tougher than usual.

Julian Claypool (49) and Kian White (57) rounded out the Lumberjacks varsity.

R.A. Long will host Mark Morris at Mint Valley on Thursday.

Woodland falls to Columbia River

PORTLAND — Dane Huddleston was one shot off the pace Thursday at Heron Lakes Greenback Golf Course as Woodland fell 149-174 to Columbia River in boys golf play.

Jack Kendrick carded a stellar 4-under round of 32 to lead Columbia River to the victory over the Beavers. Kendrick birdied both par-fives on the front nine and holed out for an eagle on the par-four fourth hole. He had just one bogey on his card which came on his final hole.

Kendrick's round was good enough to edge Woodland’s top golfer, Huddleston, by one stroke with the lead Beaver finishing on 33.

Huddleston opened with pars on holes one and two before three consecutive birdies on holes three, four and five, and finished with a bogey-free round.

Woodland’s Trent Blatnic posted the Beavers second best round with a 44. Keaton Stansberry (47) and Jake Sams (50) rounded out the varsity side in the loss.

Woodland returns to the course Tuesday when it hosts Ridgefield at Lewis River Golf Course.