 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
2A Boys Prep Golf

2A High School Boys Golf: Monarchs beat Woodland in regular season finale

  • 0
Golf Stock

A lonely bag sits on the fairway.

 The Daily News

WOODLAND — Mark Morris edged out Woodland in 2A Greater St. Helens boys golf action at Lewis River Golf Course on Tuesday by a score of 161-166.

Woodland’s Dane Huddleston shot the low round of the day with a 2-under round of 33. But it was the consistency of the Monarchs’ top four varsity golfers which enabled the visitors to overcome Huddleston’s impressive round.

Austin Lindquist carded a 3-over 38 and Caleb Stewart shot a round of 39 to lead the Monarchs. Henry Kelly carded a 41 and Ian MacArthur shot a 43 to round out the Mark Morris scoring.

The rest of Woodland's roster didn’t give Huddleston much help. Keaten Stansberry shot a 5-over round of 40 while Jake Sams shot a 46 and Bryce MacDonald fired a 48 on the team’s home course.

Each team will next tee it up in the 2A GSHL tournament starting on Monday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Friday Night Football Scores

Friday Night Football Scores

High school football scores from around The Daily News coverage area including Kelso, Mark Morris, R.A. Long, Woodland, Castle Rock, Winlock, Toledo, Wahkiakum, Toutle Lake, Ilwaco, Naselle, Rainier and Clatskanie.

Watch Now: Related Video

Davante Adams apologizes for shoving production worker after Raiders loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News