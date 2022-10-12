2A High School Boys Golf: Monarchs beat Woodland in regular season finale

WOODLAND — Mark Morris edged out Woodland in 2A Greater St. Helens boys golf action at Lewis River Golf Course on Tuesday by a score of 161-166.

Woodland’s Dane Huddleston shot the low round of the day with a 2-under round of 33. But it was the consistency of the Monarchs’ top four varsity golfers which enabled the visitors to overcome Huddleston’s impressive round.

Austin Lindquist carded a 3-over 38 and Caleb Stewart shot a round of 39 to lead the Monarchs. Henry Kelly carded a 41 and Ian MacArthur shot a 43 to round out the Mark Morris scoring.

The rest of Woodland's roster didn’t give Huddleston much help. Keaten Stansberry shot a 5-over round of 40 while Jake Sams shot a 46 and Bryce MacDonald fired a 48 on the team’s home course.

Each team will next tee it up in the 2A GSHL tournament starting on Monday.