2A High School Boys District Golf: Woodland’s Huddleston, R.A. Long’s Nickerson on Day 1 leaderboard

WASHOUGAL — If the first day of the 2A District IV boys golf tournament revealed one thing for certain it’s that golfers from Southwest Washington are not bothered by a much, least of all a little wind and rain.

As the first true autumn storm continued to roll through the gorge and the surrounding fairways Jack Kendrick of Columbia River went out and fired a 1-under par round of 69 at Orchard Hills Golf Course to set the pace in the tournament.

The cut score was set at 97 and 45 golfers advanced to the second day of competition.

Woodland’s Dane Huddleston shot a 75 and wound up six off the pace, while Jay Nickerson of R.A. Long finished seven shots behind the leader.

Von Wasson of Centralia went home sitting in second place after carding an even par round or 70, and Noah Larson of Columbia River held down the bronze spot after 18 holes by carding a 74.

The next best finish by a local golfer was Riley Coleman of R.A. Long who finished 14 shots off the pace with a round of 83.

Other locals to make the cut include Ian MacArther, who carried the flag for Mark Morris by carding an 86. Caleb Stewart and Austin Lundquist finished in 89 and 91, respectively, for the Monarchs. Broden Toney also advanced to help the Mark Morris team score with a round of 93 and Henry Kelly slipped under the wire with a 96.

Jack Sams of Woodland headed to the clubhouse after 90 strokes on the first day of the tournament. Fellow Beavers Keaten Stansberry and Nathan Karchesky both lived to golf another day after carding twin rounds of 94.

Day 2 of the District IV 2A boys golf tournament was set to commence Tuesday morning at Orchard Hills. Tee times will work backward from highest to lowest, with Henry teeing off in the first flight at 10 a.m. and Huddleston scheduled to tee off at 12:06 p.m.