2A High School Bowling: R.A. Long splinters the pins at Fort Vancouver

VANCOUVER — Hailey Wright rolled a 394 series on Tuesday to help push R.A. Long over the top for a 2178-2026 win over Fort Vancouver at Hazel Dell Bowling Lanes.

Wright turned in a score of 241 in her second game to reach her match-high score. That sort of effort was common for the Lumberjills in the 2A Greater St. Helens League match as R.A. Long won Game 1 880-795 and then took round two 931-824. The visitors then took the first baker game 204-178 to push the game out of reach.

“What a showing from our girls today,” RAL coach Shane Berridge said. “This was the highest match score for any team in the league this year.”

Annabelle Wiley led Fort Vancouver with a series score of 355. The Trappers won the second baker game 229-163 but were unable to close the gap.

Jade Walter backed up Wright’s score with a series tally of 388 that included a round of 195 to open the match. Lily Mattison hit 204 in Game 2 to reach 367 for the day, Ava Rodman finished on 361, and Kaeos Lender-Aberle notched a combined score of 301 to help the Lumberjills secure the win.

“This is the team we thought we were going to be when the season started,” Berridge said. “Really really strong outing top to bottom for all the girls, even Evelyn Most with 202 in Game 2 on JV…really a great way to head into the short break.”

Most finished with a series score of 336 to lead the junior varsity efforts for the Jills.

R.A. Long will take on Evergreen at Big Al’s Bowling Alley on Wednesday, Nov. 30.