2A Prep Bowling

2A High School Bowling: R.A. Long right back on track with win over Hudson’s Bay

RA Long bowling Hailey Wright 02 11.16.JPG

R.A. Long bowler Hailey Wright watches her ball during the first game against Mark Morris on Wednesday. Wright bowled a series of 277.

 Anthony Dion

The Lumberjills welcomed Hudson’s Bay to their home lanes at Triangle Bowl, Thursday, showed them where the hand driers and spare bowling balls are, and then went right to work dismantling their visitors with a 1913-1679 win in 2A Greater St. Helens League bowling action.

Hailey Wright led R.A. Long with a series score of 358 that included a round of 202 in her second game.

“It was good to see the girls finally shake off the struggles they’ve been having the last couple days and put together a good Game 2,” R.A. Long coach Shane Berridge said. “ Bakers Game 1 continues to be our strength. Even with an open in the tenth frame, we still shot 190.”

Indeed, the Jills led 1582-1342 after the first two regulation rounds, and then pushed their lead even further with a 191-176 win in the first baker game.

Ava Rodman was next in line for R.A. Long with a series score of 345 that included a 192 in her second game.

People are also reading…

Jade Walter was consistent all night with rounds of 152 and 155 to reach 307, and Destiny Ramirez also cracked 300 in her series with a combined score of 301 that included a 175 in her second game.

“Our fifth varsity spot has been a bit of a rotating door this season with four different bowlers now in five matches,” Berridge noted. “Props to sophomore Destiny Ramirez for stepping up and delivering a nice series for us.

Lilly Mattison rounded out the Jills scoring with a tally of 271 on the night.

The win capped a perfect week after R.A. Long defeated Mark Morris on Wednesday and dropped Ridgefield on Monday.

“The girls are really pleased with a 3-0 week,” Berridge said. “Not a lot of opportunities for those and so it is always nice to convert them.

R.A. Long will be back on the lanes Saturday when they head to Chehalis for the Bearcat Invite.

