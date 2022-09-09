2A GSHL Volleyball Roundup: Mark Morris overcome by Columbia River in four on home floor

It was a tough day for monarchies everywhere Thursday. Mark Morris volleyball brought that point home in a four set loss to Columbia River on Ted M. Natt Court in 2A Greater St. Helens League play. The scores were 25-16, 25-19, 18-25, and 25-14, with only the third set falling in the Monarchs favor.

“The girls played hard, but we were inconsistent,” Mark Morris coach Carme Hewitt said. “We saw stretches of our full potential, and we were successful. The goal will be finding that groove early, and staying consistent.”

A poll from the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association put the Rapids behind only Ridgefield in the preseason state rankings. The defending State champions are led by outside hitter Lauren Dreves, an Auburn University commit.

Ali Millspaugh led the ill-fated Monarchs with a dozen kills and 13 blocks.

“Millspaugh was a force on the net,” Hewitt said. “She brought the block party and it was a blast. She hit hard and consistent, bringing the aggression we needed.”

Kendall Blondin turned in 23 assists and 10 service points to go with five blocks, while Madi Noel did her best to keep MM in system with 21 digs and a 91% serve receive effort.

“Madi Noel had a huge night for us,” Hewitt said. “She dug almost everything they threw her way. She was a force that led our defense.”

Hallie Watson added nine digs with six service points and two aces in the loss. Emma Fisher came up with eight digs to go with seven kills, while Reagan Wilkinson finished with five kills and four blocks. Isabella Merzoin notched five kills to go with eight service points and two aces, and Mo Harris posted six blocks for the Monarchs.

“We learned a lot today, and we can’t wait to face (River) again in round two,” Hewitt said.

Mark Morris (1-1 league) will play at Hudson’s Bay on Tuesday.

Jills swept by top ranked Ridgefield

Playing their third match in as many nights the Lumberjills did not have the mojo needed to get over top ranked Ridgefield in 2A GSHL volleyball action. The Spudders made themselves at home in The Lumberdome, as they do pretty much everywhere they go, defeating R.A. Long 25-17, 25-13, and 25-20.

R.A. Long coach Whitney Nailon was encouraged by the way her squad finished out the match. After losing by a dozen points in the second set, and then falling behind 8-0, the Jills battled back to make a game out of the final set.

“To be down with that big of a deficit and then to come back against a top ranked team in the state just says a lot about our grit,” Nailon said.

“We struggled to get anything clicking in the first ten points and they went from not being able to pass, foot faulting on serves, to just playing good volleyball all the way around.”

Ridgefield is currently ranked No. 1 in the state based on a preseason poll by the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association.

Kamia Tootoosis-Didier led RAL with 11 kills and five digs. Lyla Khlee dished 19 assists and Erin White finished with three kills and two blocks.

“Our middles got dialed in and we just improved across the board,” Nailon said. “That just says a lot. It was very promising.”

Karli Kersavage added two kills and two blocks for the Jills, while Merideth Chesley tallied eight digs.

R.A. Long (1-2, 0-2 league) is scheduled to play at Washougal next Tuesday.

Beavers make themselves at home at Hudson’s Bay

VANCOUVER — It was a coming out party for Woodland on Thursday as they swept Hudson’s Bay by scores of 25-19, 25-23 and 25-9 in 2A GSHL volleyball play for its first win of the fledgling season.

Tessa Traffie paced the Beavers’ offense with seven kills and nine aces. Sydney George added four kills and five aces while Jenna Starr posted three kills.

Ava Johnson piloted the offensive system with 15 assists. Brooke Hauge and Sophia Schafer each added five digs to keep Woodland on the attack.

Woodland (1-1 league) will take its show on the road to Fort Vancouver on Tuesday.