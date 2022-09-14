2A GSHL Girls Soccer Roundup: Summers nets a haul in Woodland’s rout of Hudson’s Bay

VANCOUVER — Hayley Summers had such a big day on the pitch Tuesday that her coach had to go do some research afterward. After Summers scored four goals in an 8-1 win over Hudson’s Bay, everyone knew Summers had done something special but nobody knew quite what to call it.

After a little internet sleuthing Woodland coach Cameron Cox came up with the answer. Whereas three goals is a universally known as a hat trick, a four-goal game is colloquially known as a haul.

And what a haul it was.

Summers added a pair of assists to her haul for good measure as the Beavers wiped out Bay in 2A Greater St. Helens League girls soccer play.

It didn’t take long for Summers to start her scoring spree, either, with her first goal coming off an assist from Lainey Haden in the second minute.

“Our first goal came from our goalkeeper punting the ball to the half line and Lainey Haden ran onto it and flick it behind her while Hayley Summers was running in behind her,” Cox said. “The ball landed right out in front of Hayley and she was one on one with the goalie and slotted the ball past the keeper into the side netting.”

In the 11th minute Haden notched another assist, this time setting up Addi Stading for a score. Seven minutes later it was Summers who picked up the assist with a pass that led to a goal by Avery Andrews.

With a 3-0 lead in hand it was the perfect time for Summers to strike again, taking a pass from Grace Hay and spinning it into a score in the 21st minute. Then, with three minutes to go before the half Summers picked up her second assist of the night when Andrews redirected a pass into the net to put the Beavers up 5-0 before the intermission.

“The girls were doing an excellent job possessing the ball and playing off each other, “ Cox said. “The build up into the final third was executed well and we capitalized on the scoring opportunities.”

Less than two minutes after halftime came to a close the assist and goal party was officially back in action, this time with Hay returning the favor to Summers with an assist that led to her fourth score of the night.

In the 44th minute Hay did something that stood out on the scoresheet when she netted a goal all by her lonesome on a free kick. It was the Beavers’ only unassisted goal in the match.

“All our goals with the exception of the free kick goal came off the run of play, so that was great to watch and led to all the assists,” Cox noted.

Summers capped off her haul with a goal that was assisted by Haden in the 63rd minute.

Hudson’s Bay scored one goal in the second half to break up the shutout, with Woodland keeper Rylee McCune posting four saves on the night.

“I'm just really happy with how they are coming together as a team and watching them grow,” Cox said. “This is another good win for us to build on, but the season is early and this league is super tough. So we have to keep grinding and preparing every day if we want to have a chance.”

Woodland (2-1, 1-0 league) will play at Washougal on Thursday.

R.A. Long blanked by Spuds

RIDGEFIELD — The Lumberjills were unable to break the seal around the Ridgefield goal, Tuesday, on the way to a 3-0 loss in 2A GSHL girls soccer play.

The game was a scoreless tie for the first 33 minutes before Allie Draper found the back of the net for the Spudders.

“Audrey Zdunich and Gracelyn House fought hard to win us balls in the midfield but we just couldn’t capitalize on our opportunities,” R.A. Long coach Taylor Wallace said.

Two minutes into the second half it was Ella Rorabaugh’s turn to celebrate following a goal that gave the Spudders a 2-0 lead. In the 65th minute it was Ridgefield’s Elle Michaud who punched in a score to give the home team its final advantage.

“We struggled to match Ridgefield’s intensity for stretches in the match, which led to some tactical lapses,” Wallace said.

R.A. Long (1-2, 0-1 league) will host Columbia River on Thursday at Longview Memorial Stadium starting at 6 p.m.

Monarchs turned back by Columbia River

The Mark Morris girls soccer team spent too much time on the back foot, Tuesday, on the way to a 2-0 loss to Columbia River in 2A GSHL girls soccer action at the Northlake Field.

Despite the loss, Monarch coach Gary Bennett was pleased with the way his defense held their water against a tough Columbia River side.

“(We had) exceptional play by goalkeeper Amy Broderius, defenders Madison Scudder, Jessa Kloke, Ainsley Hayes and Brooke Sampson,” Bennett said.

The Rapids took a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute and held that lead for another 66 minutes and change before scoring again during stoppage time just before the final whistle.

“We definitely played our best match of the year,” said Bennett. “Lots of heart and hustle against one of the best teams around. If we keep playing like this and improving we are going to surprise some teams.”

Mark Morris (0-3, 0-1 league) will play at Hudson’s Bay on Thursday.