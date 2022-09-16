2A GSHL Girls Soccer Roundup: R.A. Long earns first-ever win over Columbia River with a shutout

If the R.A. Long girls soccer team previously defeated Columbia River prior to Thursday’s match at Longview Memorial Stadium then it’s the best kept secret this side of the tunnels rumored to run beneath the school.

After his Lumberjills got the best of the Rapids with a 1-0 win in front of their home fans, coach Taylor Wallace immediately started asking around to see if anyone involved with the program could remember a time that R.A. Long had downed the perennial powerhouse from Vancouver. And no matter how far Wallace went back in his survey of former coaches, players and athletic directors he kept coming up with the same answer — no.

Facing off against a team that finished third in State last season, the Lumberjills once again had their work cut out. But after playing the Rapids to a draw for the first 40 minutes the Jills began to believe that they could be the writers of history.

“Going to halftime tied 0-0 the girls knew it was within reach,” Wallace said. “This wasn’t the same old story where we’re struggling to stay alive against River… They knew we could pull out the teeth and go for the neck, and that's exactly what we did.”

Nine minutes after the intermission R.A. Long was able to land the bite they’d been looking for with a history-making goal by Kathryn Chapin.

“The ball was played up the middle to Alice Anderson, she took a couple touches and sprung Kathryn Chapin who kind of dodged a couple of girls and kept her composure and actually put it in with her left,” Wallace said.

With a newfound lead on their side, and a desperation attack in the works on the other side the Lumberjills had to hunker down for 30 minutes of physical, unrelenting onslaught from the Rapids offense.

“Our backline was solid. We had Adison Hartley, Madi Fierst, Emily Anderson and Kasinda Page in the back row and they were just doing an amazing job of knocking things down,” Wallace said. “They just repelled everything that came at them.”

R.A. Long goalkeeper Kendra Chapin was the final line of defense for the Jills and she withstood a dozen shots, with eight textbook saves including several do-or-die moments where she had to abandon her post to confront a charging offensive player, sacrificing her body with a dive to take the ball right off their boot.

“We heard from our friends across the lake that they were very physical,” Wallace said. “Really the message for us was to match their intensity and give them a little bit more. That’s what we lacked Tuesday and that’s what we had today.”

R.A. Long (2-2, 1-1 league) host Mark Morris on Tuesday.

Harvel helps Monarchs get off the schneid

VANCOUVER — The Mark Morris girls soccer team found its first win of the season on a road trip to Clark County, Thursday, turning two second half goals into a 2-0 victory over Hudson’s Bay in 2A GSHL action.

After heading to their benches tied at the intermission the Monarchs were finally able to find the advantage in the 58th minute when Brooklyn Schlecht set up Quinn Harvel for a score.

Mark Morris secured a bit of insurance four minutes later when a cross from Macee Farquhar deflected off of an Eagle defender for an own goal.

Mark Morris coach Gary Bennett credited the “stellar midfield play” of Elle Hendrickson, Kea Makaiwi and Raelie Guizzotti for helping to keep the Monarchs on the offensive.

“(It was) nice to finally get a result after how hard we have been battling,” Bennett said.

Mark Morris (1-3, 1-1 league) will play an alumni game at the Northlake Field on Saturday at noon. The Monarchs will return to league play Tuesday at Washougal.

Woodland can’t secure the ‘W’ at Washougal

WASHOUGAL — The road bounces did not break Woodland’s way Thursday in a 2-1 loss to Washougal in 2A GSHL girls soccer action.

The Panthers posted a first half goal and took that advantage into the intermission.

After the break Woodland was able to get one back when Sophia Speranza set up Grace Hay for a score to pull even, but that solo shot would not be enough to get the Beavers over the hump.

Washougal matched the guests tick-for-tack in the second half, posting a goal of its own to keep the win in Washougal for the night.

Woodland coach Cameron Cox pointed out the play of goalkeeper Rylee McCune and Riley Stading for helping the Beavers stay close until the end, with McCune stopping 14 shots on the night.

“It was a great game and our keeper played amazing,” Cox said.

Woodland (2-2, 2-1) will host Ridgefield on Monday.