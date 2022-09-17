 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2A GSHL Football

2A GSHL Football: R.A. Long lets it fly, falls to Hudson’s Bay in high scoring affair

KATELYN METZGER THE DAILY NEWS

VANCOUVER — The Lumberjacks got off to an explosive start, and for most of the game went back and forth with the Hudson’s Bay Eagles on the first cool Friday night of the fall. And in a game that totaled nearly three hours, with a later-than-usual start time of 8 p.m., R.A. Long battled all the way before falling 61-42 in their first 2A Greater St. Helens League action of the year.

The game started off with a 75-yard kick return being taken to the house by electric Lumberjack Lonnie Brown Jr. From there the scoring went back and forth with Hudson’s Bay taking a lead into the quarter break and into half-time.

After an impressive start in his first career game as a quarterback, Aizik Rothwell experienced a setback against the Eagles when he threw three costly interceptions in the first half.

That turn of events left RAL no choice but to switch things up once again under center. After Shaun Mize resumed his spot under center the Lumberjacks began to claw their way back, with Mize unofficially completing 12 of 25 throws for three touchdowns while rushing in another score.

TraMayne Jenkins hauled in touchdown catches of five and 84 yards, with Layne Oberloh snaring another touchdown pass from inside the red zone.

The offensive explosion for 42 points is something the red and black fans would have loved to see in the first two games. Thus far the Jacks have struggled on the defensive side of the ball, making it all the more important for the offense to set the pace.

Friday night Mize did what he could do to help, hauling in an interception on defense. And there were a few big tackles made by TraMayne Jenkins and Jacob Isaacson.

“We just need to wrap up better on defense,” said RAL coach Jon Barker. “We’re trying to come in and arm tackle and we’re just not getting there and getting it done. We’re doing our assignments correctly, the guys are just getting through those arm tackles.”

For the Eagles, three running backs went into triple digits for the game, as they approached 420 rushing yards throughout the game.

If R.A. Long can make the necessary adjustments on defense, it could wind up becoming a dangerous team later in the season. But for now, the Jacks are still looking for their first win of the season.

“The only way to go is up, we’re going to keep swinging," Barker said. "We have some guys that are going to pop eligible that came out later or had bad grades for whatever reason, we’re going to keep improving and getting better."

R.A. Long (0-3, 0-1 league) will host Hockinson next Friday at 7 p.m.

