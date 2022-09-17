2A GSHL Football: Mark Morris escapes with win at Columbia River

VANCOUVER — For the uninitiated, the goal of football is to put more points on the scoreboard than your opponent and then work the clock down to zeroes. That task is difficult enough, but when the scoreboard goes on the fritz in a road game and there’s no easy way of knowing how much time is left the job becomes infinitely more difficult.

Just ask Mark Morris coach Shawn Perkins, whose Monarchs managed to hang on for a 33-31 win over Columbia River in a 2A Greater St. Helens League contest that stretched out like the worst parts of a fever dream.

“It was a crazy game. A long, crazy game,” Perkins said. “It was on and off the whole night. It was a nightmare trying to figure out what was going on most of the time.”

The scoreboard problems began in the second quarter with MM holding a 15-13 lead. By the time Justus McCann rumbled for a 42-yard touchdown to put the Monarchs up 21-13 the ticker had turned off entirely and the guessing game began.

Mark Morris fell behind early in the contest after a fumble on its opening drive led to a Rapids score on a 37-yard touchdown pass from Adam Watts to Tommy Blau. But the Monarchs answered back with a 14-play, 71-yard drive capped by a 2-yard plunge by McCann. After the conversion MM led 8-7 with 4:37 remaining in the first quarter.

Early in the second quarter Deacon Dietz did what he does best for the Monarchs which is to find a seam, rip it open, and sprint into space away from would-be tacklers. In this case, the mad dash went for a 31-yard touchdown that put MM up 15-7 with 10:22 left before halftime. The Monarchs’ senior sprinter would wind up with more than 100 yards rushing before the end of the intermission.

The Rapids didn’t need long to answer back, though, with a 53-yard pass from Watts to Jacobi Fobbs setting up a four-yard touchdown run from the Rapids quarterback. That score cut the Monarchs’ lead to 15-13 with 7:52 left in the second quarter. Notably, it was also just about the last time anyone would know precisely how many ticks were left before party time.

McCann’s long haul gave MM a 21-13 lead at the half and with the scoreboard still taking a nap the Monarchs came out and added to their lead on a 17-yard fade from Kellen Desbiens to Kobe Parlin.

That 27-13 lead lasted until late in the third quarter when the Rapids reached the end zone again on a 14-yard scramble by Watts to come back within one score.

And that’s when things started to get a little shaky for the monarchy. A fumble on the one-yard line took what was almost certainly going to be more points for the crown and turned it into a golden opportunity for the Rapids. Six plays later Watts connected with Blau on a 14-yard air strike to shrink the Monarchs’ lead to just two points at 27-25 with less than nine minutes left in the contest.

Predictably, with its back against the wall MM called on its dependable playmaker and watched as Dietz escaped for a 51-yard touchdown run. That score pushed Dietz up and over the 200-yard rushing mark and gave the Monarchs a 33-25 advantage with roughly four minutes left in the game.

But with Watts’ arm all warmed up the Rapids weren’t done yet, with a 53-yard pass to Reece Mickel going for a touchdown to once again bring the hosts within two points of overtaking the MM.

“River got after us in the second half there,” Perkins said.

Columbia River wound up with one more chance to win, but their "two-minute" drive failed just like their scoreboard. After Dossen Morrow notched a sack to push the Rapids back and then Parlin was able to get his fingertips on another pass over the top to force a turnover on downs.

“We had to get some pressure to keep their quarterback in check,” Perkins said. “Our DB’s finally figured out how to backpedal and kept guys in front of them.”

Parlin also notched an interception in the first half to put the kibosh on another promising River drive. Morrow finished the game with two sacks to lead the Monarchs.

Mark Morris (3-0, 1-0 league) will face another tough test on the road next week with a league game at Washougal on Friday.

Editor’s Note: Official stats were not made available to The Daily News prior to deadline.