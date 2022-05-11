2A Girls Tennis: Three MM singles, two doubles pairs into second round

The tennis postseason began Wednesday at Mark Morris, with the Monarchs hosting the single-elimination first round of the 2A GSHL sub-district tournament.

Winners moved on to the double-elimination portion of the tournament, which is slated to begin early Friday morning.

Mark Morris went 2-0 in its singles matches. Emily Williams beat Hudson’s Bay’s Karen Rosales 6-0, 6-3. And Peyton Blondin won a rivalry match over R.A. Long’s Kasinda Page, 6-4, 6-1.

Those two will join MM’s No. 1 singles player, Maddy Hetland, who as a top-eight seed earned a bye.

In the doubles action of the day, MM’s No. 3 pairing of Ali Millspaugh and Chloe Swanstrom lost 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 in a tight match to Brooklynn Curtis and Molly Rabus out of Washougal. Mark Morris’ duo of Brooklyn Schlecht and Madi Noel, and its pair of Ellie Weber and Taylor Wilkinson, earned byes. So too did the R.A. Long No. 1 team of Emily and Alice Anderson.

Play will resume Friday at Mark Morris, weather permitting.

