2A Girls Tennis roundup: Mark Morris beats Washougal on tiebreaker

The Mark Morris girls tennis team needed every little bit it could Friday, splitting its matches against Washougal 3-3 and coming out just barely ahead 64-63 on games.

"Great effort all over the board," MM coach Ryan Smith said.

Emily Williams pulled out the Monarchs’ lone singles win at No. 3, beating Washougal's Anika Adams 6-4, 6-2. Ahead of her, Maddy Hetland went to a tiebreaker in her first set but ended up falling 7-6, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, and Peyton Blondin lost in three sets 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2.

Mark Morris made up the ground in the doubles matches, though. Brooklyn Schlecht and Madison Noel came back to win a three-set marathon 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the top slot. Behind them, Taylor Wilkinson and Ellie Weber won handily at No. 2, 6-2, 6-1. At No. 3, Jamaica Atad and Katelyn Stanton fell quietly in their first set but came back to force a tiebreaker, ultimately losing 6-0, 7-6 but earning MM game wins that turned out to be crucial in the final tally.

Mark Morris will be back at home Monday, hosting R.A. Long.

RAL beats out Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD — The R.A. Long girls tennis team got its chance to play again and took full advantage, beating Ridgefield 4-2 in 2A GSHL play.

Alice Anderson won her No. 2 singles match 6-3, 6-4, while Audrey Zdunich won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3. Emily Anderson lost in the top spot 7-6, 6-2.

R.A. Long also won a pair of doubles matches. At No. 1, Sarah Tran and Malea Ball won 7-5, 7-5. Behind them, Mariah Bergquist and Olivia Durrett won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2. Ridgefield’s lone doubles win came at No. 3, where Mariah Boyd and Angelica Reyes lost 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

