2A Girls Tennis: R.A. Long in mint condition after sweep of Fort Vancouver

The Lumberjills tennis team wrapped up their regular season in style Friday with a 6-0 sweep of Fort Vancouver in their 2A Greater St. Helens League finale.

With rain ruling the day R.A. Long was just about the only team in the area to compete at all thanks to the temperate tomb that is the Mint Valley Racquet Complex.

“This was our fourth match in the last five days where we ended our league season on a three match winning streak,” RAL coach Rally Wallace said.

Audrey Zdunich lead the way for the Jills in singles play with a straight set victory over Shirley Diaz. Kasinda Page then got the best of Kelly Nguyen (6-0, 6-2), and Marissa Stacey dropped Aurora Peake (6-2, 6-1).

In doubles action Sarah Tran and Malea Ball took out Britny Diego and Hope Roberts while surrendering just two games (6-2, 6-2). Emiliy Anderson and Alice Anderson won in much the same fashion over Aylin Mijares and Maria Mendez (6-0, 6-2). Olivia Durrett and Mariah Bergquist rounded out the winning streak for R.A. Long with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Natalie Weinmaster and Amelia Croiter.

Rain has posed nearly endless problems for every team in the region all season but somehow, some way, the Jills found a way to get nearly every match in, eventually. The Trappers will be the only team to escape R.A. Long’s wrath a second time.

“We were able to get in 13 of 14 league matches this season but due to time constraints we won't be able to get our second match in with Fort,” Wallace said.

The 2A GSHL seeding meeting is slated for Tuesday. Pigtail matches will begin on Thursday and the sub-District main draw will take place next Friday.

