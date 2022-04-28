 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2A Girls Tennis

2A Girls Tennis: MM rolls past Bay

Tennis Stock
Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

The Mark Morris girls tennis team went inside to avoid the rain, sweeping Hudson’s Bay at Mint Valley 6-0 in a match of pro sets.

The Monarchs dominated the singles matches, led by an 8-0 win from Maddy Hetland at No. 1.

“Hetland was strong again,” MM coach Ryan Smith said. “She stayed patient, set up her points really well.”

Behind her, Emily Williams and Peyton Blondin were just as good, winning 8-0 and 8-1 at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively.

In doubles, Smith said Ellie Weber and Taylor Wilkinson started a bit slow at No. 1, but “settled in and took control” in an 8-3 win.

Madison Noel and Brooklyn Schlecht took their No. 2 doubles match 8-1, and Ali Millspaugh and Chloe Swanstrom breezed through their match at No. 3, 8-0.

Mark Morris was set to face Columbia River on Friday.

