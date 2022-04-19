2A Girls Tennis: MM drops match against Hockinson

The Mark Morris girls tennis team couldn’t quite take full advantage of the sun breaking out, falling to Hockinson 4-2 at home in 2A GSHL play Tuesday.

One bright spot on the day came at No. 3 singles, where Analiz Birrueta slotted into the lineup for the first time and came away with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Maleah Sanders.

“Great first varsity match from Analiz,” MM coach Ryan Smith said.

The Hawks swept the rest of the singles matches, with Peyton Blondin falling 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 and Emily Williams losing 7-5, 6-0 at No. 2

MM’s only other win came from Taylor Wilkinson and Ellie Weber at No. 2, who took their match 6-2, 6-3.

“Ellie and Taylor were consistent,” Smith said. “They hit it well.”

Brooklyn Schlecht and Madison Noel took a set but fell in three, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1. At No. 3, Jamaica Atad and Katelyn Stanton lost in two sets, 6-4, 6-0..

Mark Morris was set to face off against R.A. Long on Wednesday in a makeup of Monday’s washed-out match, then host Hudson’s Bay on Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0