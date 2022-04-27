2A Girls Tennis: Mark Morris takes out Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD — The Mark Morris girls tennis team got the job done on the road, beating Ridgefield 5-1 in 2A GSHL play.

Emily Williams won one easy set and one tough one at No. 2 singles, coming out on top 6-0, 7-5. Behind her, Peyton Blondin won 6-2, 6-2.

Maddy Hetland, making her return to the court, was the lone Monarch to fall, losing 6-1, 7-5 at No. 1, but coach Ryan Smith only had good things to say.

“Hetland really battled at No. 1,” Smith said. “It’s nice to have her back.”

Meanwhile, the Monarchs won all three doubles matches convincingly. Taylor Wilkinson and Ellie Weber won their No. 1 match 6-1, 6-3. Madison Noel and Brooklyn Schlecht won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2. At No. 3, Ali Millspaugh and Chloe Swanstrom won 6-0, 6-2.

Mark Morris is set to host Columbia River on Friday.

