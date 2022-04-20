2A Girls Tennis: Mark Morris takes crosstown showdown

The Mark Morris and R.A. Long girls tennis teams got to try out their indoor games against each other Wednesday, with the Monarchs rolling to a 5-1 win at Mint Valley in 2A Greater St. Helens League play.

Maddy Hetland started off a singles sweep for MM with a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 over RAL’s Mariah Noyd, and Emily Williams beat Kasinda Page 6-1, 6-0.

Laney Frasier slotted in at No. 3 for the Monarchs to win 6-4, 6-3 of Marissa Stacey.

“I was impressed with her consistency,” MM coach Ryan Smith said.

Emily and Alice Anderson teamed up to earn the Lumberjills’ lone point of the day, beating Mark Morris’ duo of Ellie Weber and Taylor Wilkinson 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 at No. 1 doubles.

"It was the second time that I put the two Anderson's together and I was very pleased with their play," RAL coach Rally Wallace said. "They were able to knock off a veteran team that has had a lot of success over the last couple of years."

Behind them, though, it all went the Monarchs’ way. Brooklyn Schlecht and Madison Noel beat Malea Ball and Mariah Berquist 7-5, 7-6 in a tightly-contested affair at No. 2, while Allie Millspaugh and Chloe Swanstrom — making their varsity debut as a team — beat Audrey Zdunich and Olivia Durrett at No. 3, 6-3, 6-2.

With multiple varsity players missing in action for the day the Lumberjills mixed up their lineup for the rivalry match.

"I was also happy with the play of Mariah Bergquist and Malea Ball at number two doubles," Wallace said. "Although they didn't win they competed well against a tough Mark Morris pairing that has also had a lot of success in league."

R.A. Long was slated to wrap up its week Thursday at Washougal, while Mark Morris was set to host Hudson’s Bay on Thursday and Castle Rock on Friday.

