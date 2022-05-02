2A Girls Tennis: Mark Morris sweeps rivalry clash with R.A. Long

The Mark Morris and R.A. Long girls tennis teams met up for the second time this season, and while the location changed, the results didn’t. Playing next to Longview Memorial on the red and black side of town, the Monarchs pulled off the successful invasion, sweeping the rivalry matchup 6-0.

The match of the day came at No. 1 doubles, where Ellie Weber and Brooklyn Schlecht went up against R.A. Long’s Emily Anderson and Audrey Zdunich. The Lumberjills took the first set by a tiebreaker, before the Monarchs came back to win the second the same way. Even at a set apiece, Schlecht and Weber hit their groove, taking the third to win the match 6-7, 7-6, 6-1.

“Ellie and Brooklyn were playing together for the first time,” MM coach Ryan Smith said. “They did a good job of staying patient, but being aggressive when the situation allowed. It took them a bit to get going, but it looked fluid at the end.”

Behind them, Taylor Wilkinson and Peyton Blondin also needed a tiebreaker in their 7-6, 6-0 win over Malea Ball and Sarah Tran at No. 2 doubles. Ali Millspaugh and Chloe Swanstrom made it a clean sweep of the doubles matches for Mark Morris, beating Mariah Berquist and Kasinda Page 6-1, 6-1.

In singles, Maddy Hetland led the way for Mark Morris with a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 1 over Alice Anderson.

“Hetland played one of her best matches of the season,” Smith said.

Emily Williams swept Angelic Reyes 6-0, 6-0, and Analiz Birrueta beat Mariah Boyd 6-1, 6-1.

R.A. Long was set to face Hudson’s Bay on Tuesday. Wednesday, the Lumberjills will host Ridgefield while Mark Morris plays at Washougal.

