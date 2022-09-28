2A Girls High School Soccer Roundup: R.A. Long stays hot, knocks off Woodland

WOODLAND — The Lumberjills continued their winning ways Tuesday with a 3-0 victory over the Beavers in 2A Greater St. Helens League girls soccer play. The win was the fourth in a row in league action for R.A. Long, with a non-league draw against Kelso counting as their only hiccup in more than a fortnight.

Against the Beavers the Jills jumped out to a lead after just eight minutes of play when the defense pressured for a turnover and quickly reversed the field. Alice Anderson ended the run with a cross pass that Elle Jones sank home

“We did a solid job working through passing lanes when in possession and maintaining pressure on defense,” RAL coach Taylor Wallace said. “We know they have girls who can score, so we had to apply constant pressure to make sure they couldn't turn into space.”

R.A. Long pushed the lead to two scores in the 22nd minute when Anderson again set up another goal. This time it was Kaythryn Chapin, also known as Anderson’s “favorite target,” who sent the ball into the net for the score.

That 2-0 lead lasted through the intermission until the Jills tried a little roll reversal. This time, in the 46th minute, it was Chapin who set up Anderson for a score.

“(She) turned her defender and shot a laser into the roof of the net,” Wallace said.

The Beavers would not give up another score on the night, with goalkeeper Rylee McCune notching 10 saves in the match. Woodland coach Cameron Cox tabbed Addi Stading and Maria Stove as standouts on the pitch who helped to keep the score close.

“Woodland seemed to figure us out, and they equaled our energy, but our defense stayed solid, repelling their attacks and finding lanes to counter,” Wallace noted. “I'm proud of their energy and their focus, especially seeing how this is their fourth match in eight days.”

R.A. Long (5-2-1, 4-1 league) will take their show on the road to Hockinson on Thursday.

Woodland (3-4, 2-3) will play at Columbia River on Thursday.

Monarchs can’t muster enough to stop Hawks

The Mark Morris girls soccer team got off to a great start Tuesday but couldn’t keep it up over the next 79 minutes in a 5-2 loss to Hockinson in 2A GSHL action.

Quinn Harval scored a goal for the Monarchs in the first minute of the match off an assist from Rosie Johnson. That score seemed to indicate good things to come for the home team but the bounces at the Northlake Field did not go their way despite a strong effort.

“Our pressure gave us some scoring chances in the first half but we could only find the net once,” MM coach Gary Bennett said.

The Hawks knotted the game up in the 30th minute off a free kick that found its mark from 30 yards out.

That 1-1 tie quickly turned into a 4-1 deficit for the home team after the intermission.

“Hockinson scored 3 in a short stretch that took the wind out of us,” Bennett said. “It seemed that every mistake we made they capitalized on, while we could not generate the same luck.”

Despite the sizeable gap the Monarchs kept plowing ahead, giving up another goal along the way, but putting Hockinson through the paces nonetheless. That effort finally paid off in stoppage time when Grace Eaton found the back of the net off a corner kick from Elle Hendrickson.

“We had our looks and created the chances but either the ball went straight to the keeper, or lacked the accuracy,” Bennet said. “Our inexperience showed in the attacking third of the field.”

Bennett praised the efforts of goalkeeper Emersyn Thompson, who came away with a dozen saves, as well as Hendrickson, Macee Farquhar in the midfield and Katheryn Bingham on the defensive end.

Mark Morris (1-6, 1-3) will travel to Ridgefield on Thursday to take on the first place Spudders.