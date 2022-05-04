 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2A Girls Golf

2A Girls Golf: Woods and irons help Woodland over Hockinson and R.A. Long

Golf Stock

The course marshal observes play at Mint Valley Golf Course.

 Jordan Nailon

WOODLAND — The Woodland girls golf team emerged victorious from the assorted greenery of Lewis River Golf Course on Tuesday after dropping Hockinson 223-238 in 2A Greater St. Helens League play.

Haley Saeman of Hockinson was the match medalist with a round of 46. Zoe Jouwsman of Woodland was right on her tail with a scorecard of 48.

R.A. Long also sent golfers to Lewis River, but not enough for official results. Harli Witham led the Jills with a score of 54.

Kara Conditt managed a 53 for Woodland while Khloe Rister shot a 60, Lucy Sams shot a 62 and Sarah McPoland added a final tally of 64.

Woodland

