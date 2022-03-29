2A Girls Golf: Woodland wins by a stroke

VANCOUVER — The Woodland girls golf team won by the slightest of margins Tuesday, beating Hockinson on the road 208-209 at Fairway Village.

Zoe Jouwsma led the Beavers at 9-over 44. Kara Conditt shot a 53, Brooklyn Gaston came in a shot behind her at 54, and Kendal Stansberry rounded out Woodland’s team score with a 57.

Hockinson’s Grace Phillips won medalist honors at 2-over 37, and Hailey Saeman came in just behind Jouwsma at 45, but the Hawks also had to card a 70, opening the door for the Beavers to make up the gap.

Woodland was set to be right back on the course, hosting Camas on Wednesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0