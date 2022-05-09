2A Girls Golf: Woodland takes home 2A GSHL crown from Mint Valley

The rounds that really matter began at Mint Valley Golf Course on Monday, and the Woodland girls team took advantage, winning the first available trophy of the season with a 2A GSHL team championship.

The Beavers beat out four league competitors — Columbia River, Hockinson, Mark Morris, and Washougal — with R.A. Long bringing two golfers to the course to compete as an incomplete team.

Senior Zoe Jouwsma wrapped up the crown in the penultimate group, coming oh-so-close to a birdie on a chip from just outside the green at curled around the lip of the hole on 18, before two-putting it home.

Jouwsma finished with an individual score of 94, carding a 46 on the front nine and a 48 on the back nine to lead the victorious Beavers.

“It feels really fun, especially because I’m a senior,” Jouwsma said. “I love winning, it’s fun. It’s good team bonding.”

Hockinson’s Grace Phillips won the individual title with a total score of 46, with the Hawks’ Hailey Saeman coming in two shots behind her at 92. Jouwsma was third individually, and Washougal’s Katie Zillman — who rounded out the top group with Jouwsma and Phillips — was fourth at 95.

“Both Grace and Katie, we all play really well together, we bounce off of each other’s energy,” Jouwsma said.

Brooklyn Gaston matched Jouwsma on the back nine to finish at 102 for the Beavers. Karalynn Conditt shot a 108, both Khloe Rist and Lucy Sams carded a 113, and Sahara McPoland rounded out Woodland’s day at 122.

Ella Hedlund led Mark Morris’ outing at 107. Jana Knapp shot a 110, Ava Escudero carded a 122, and Sarah Stuart came in right behind her at 124.

For much of the afternoon, R.A. Long’s Harli Witham — who played with the second group of the day — held the spot as clubhouse leader. The sophomore shot a 49 on the first nine holes, then added three strokes to her her back nine to come in at 101 for the day. That score score held up as best for a couple hours and eventually earned her fifth overall.

“She was doing great off the tee, hit it straight,” RAL coach Joey Hamlik said.

Everyone will be back at Mint Valley next Monday to kick off the two-day-long 2A District IV tournament, which will wrap up Tuesday.

“I think there’s been a lot of personal growth in a lot of our girls and in myself, and I think we will take the District title next week,” Jouwsma said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.