2A Girls Golf: Woodland puts Washougal away on home course

WOODLAND — The Woodland girls golf team kept up its winning ways Thursday, undercutting Washougal 210-260 at Lewis River.

Zoe Joewsma, Kara Conditt, and Lucy Sams all shared the team lead for the Beavers, finishing at 51 to split medalist honors on the par-35 course. Khloe Rist came in at 57 to cap off Woodland’s team card. Just outside the top four for the Beavers, Olivia Seifert finished at 58.

Woodland is slated to get the weekend off, then face Columbia River at Tri-Mountain Golf Course next Tuesday.

Monarchs, Jills incomplete at Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD — A dearth of players prevented any official scores from being tallied Thursday when the girls from R.A. Long and Mark Morris tried their luck at Tri-Mountain Golf Course against Ridgefield.

Harli Witham shot a 57 for the Jills and was the only golfer to have a score reported.

“She hit the ball a little better than she did on Tuesday,” RAL coach Joey Hamlick said. "Her score didn’t show how well she played…just a few lost balls caused her high score.”

As for the Monarchs, illness in the ranks prevented them from taking a full team out to the course.

“Half of our team was sick. So, there was no true team score for any of the three teams,” MM coach Kim Ulman said.

The Monarchs players also requested that their coach not report any scores to The Daily News.

Mark Morris is scheduled to host Columbia River on Monday.

R.A. Long is set to play Kelso at Three Rivers Golf Course on Tuesday.

