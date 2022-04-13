2A Girls Golf: Woodland beats out Mark Morris

The Woodland girls golf team came north and took care of its business at Mint Valley, beating Mark Morris 216-232 on Wednesday.

Down the card, Woodland’s Khloe Rist had the best day on the par-36 course, shooting a 49 to take the medalist honors. Kara Conditt finished at 54, Brooklyn Gaston shot a 55, and Zoe Jouwsma carded a 57 to round out the Beavers’ team score.

Ella Hedlund led Mark Morris with a second-place finish at 52. Madeline Pospichal and Jana Knapp both finished on 56, and Ava Escudero shot a 68.

Woodland was set to golf at Washougal on Thursday, while Mark Morris was slated to bus south and meet up with R.A. Long at Ridgefield.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0