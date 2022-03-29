2A Girls Golf: MM, Washougal incomplete together

WASHOUGAL — Neither the Mark Morris nor Washougal girls golf teams brought the necessary four golfers to the course at Orchard Hills on Monday, meaning there was no official team score for either side.

Katie Zillman — Washougal's only girl participating — took medalist honors, shooting a 48. Ella Hedlund came in right behind her at 49 to lead the Monarchs. Ava Escudero shot a 51, and Madeline Pospichal carded a 56.

Mark Morris will be back in action on April 12 at Mint Valley, taking on R.A. Long, Hockinson, and Ridgefield.

